Immersed 2017 Opens Call For Speakers

Canada's Top Immersive Event for Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Stereoscopic 3D Professionals
 
 
TORONTO - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Immersive Technology Alliance's (ITA) Immersed 2017 conference takes place at the Ontario Science Centre from October 19-22, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.  Celebrating its fourth year, Immersed 2017 is for professionals, entrepreneurs, and content makers working in the virtual reality, augmented reality, stereoscopic 3D, and holography industries.

Immersed 2017 will feature a large public exhibition hall that showcases immersive experiences and science to over 13,000 potential museum and conference visitors. Featured markets include business, video games, immersive cinema and experiences, education, and broadcasting.

"We proudly hold Immersed in Toronto each year because this city is a unique international hub for all kinds of content creation, and is home to numerous market leading innovators. Through our partnership with the Ontario Science Centre, Immersed also demonstrates virtual, mixed and augmented reality experiences to thousands of young minds, educators, and adults that will be excited by what this future has to bring," said Neil Schneider, Executive Director, The Immersive Technology Alliance.

Previous Immersed and Immersed Europe events have had featured sponsorships and/or speakers from companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Sony, Nvidia, Lucasfilm, OSVR, Space Channel, Discovery Channel Canada, HTC, OSVR, Canadian Film Centre, SideFX, and numerous others.
Key features of the Immersed 2017 professional conference include two-plus days of leading speakers and development education, a private business-to-business exhibition hall, and several top level networking opportunities that include meals for the first two professional conference days.  A separate consumer experience will feature up to 20,000 square feet of immersive experiences to attendees over the course of the conference as part of the Ontario Science Centre museum experience.

Early-bird discounted tickets will be available soon. Prospective speakers, media partners, and sponsors are encouraged to contact ITA via the contacts below.
Learn more at www.GetImmersed.com.

Immersed on Twitter: @G (https://twitter.com/GetImmersed)et Immersed | #Immersed2017

Immersed on Facebook:

www.Facebook.com/ImmersedCon

About The Immersive Technology Alliance (The ITA)

Non-profit and non-proprietary, The Immersive Technology Alliance (The ITA) was founded to help build viability for the immersive technology markets such as augmented and virtual reality, stereoscopic 3D, gesture technology, and more.

About the Ontario Science Centre

The Ontario Science Centre, a Centennial project, has welcomed more than 51 million visitors since it opened in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. Today, the Science Centre is an international leader in free-choice science learning and a key contributor to Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems, offering lifelong learning through hands-on, engaging experiences. The Ontario Science Centre is an agency of the Government of Ontario funded in part by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. As a publicly assisted organization, the Science Centre relies on generous individuals, corporations and foundations who share a commitment to science and education for additional operating support. For more information about the Ontario Science Centre, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca

