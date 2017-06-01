 
News By Tag
* Travel Towel
* Beach Towel
* Summer Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bayside
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Enjoy Limited Summer Treat from Silk Warm

 
 
You can experience a better summer getaway too with Silk Warm Microfiber Towel!
You can experience a better summer getaway too with Silk Warm Microfiber Towel!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Travel Towel
Beach Towel
Summer Sale

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Bayside - New York - US

Subject:
Deals

BAYSIDE, N.Y. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- As the summer heat starts to fill the air, G&H Global LLC promises to bring in comfort and style with their premium Silk Warm Microfiber Towel, through a big $3 Off treat. This, as confirmed by the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, who earlier said, "Customers have repeatedly expressed their delight with our towel, having been able to use it for their summer getaways. Now, with this sale, we hope to bring to everyone the same quality experience our past consumers have had during this hot, enjoyable season."

Commonly referred to as a travel towel, Silk Warm is lightweight, compact, and has its own mesh carry pouch which gives it an easy and convenient means of storage. It occupies a much smaller space, dries faster and absorbs more when compared to a regular cotton towel. This makes it ideal for camping, hiking, backpacking and is widely used as a beach towel.

But aside from being a portable item, the said microfiber towel is also used for gym, sports, and yoga. Made from one of the most well-known producers of silk fabrics in the world, Silk Warm (https://www.amazon.com/review/R385H0V94NOHYV/) has an extremely high thread count, creating a soft surface which is gentle to the skin. Furthermore, it is highly resistant to shedding, warping, and is guaranteed to not fade.

The said sale, which is exclusively available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O73X152), will be effective on both of the towel sizes. It's Medium (20"x40"), which had the original price of $12.95, is down to only $9.95. Likewise, it's Large (24"x48") will now be $12.95, from its original selling price of $15.95.

Huston also reminded, "We invite everyone to grab this opportunity, as this would only be offered for a limited time. And hurry, and catch it while supplies last!"

Silk Warm's Summer Treat starts from June 7, 2017, and is set to end on June 14, 2017.

Contact
G&H Global LLC
***@silkwarm.com
End
Source:G&H Global LLC
Email:***@silkwarm.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G&H Global PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share