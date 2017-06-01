News By Tag
Enjoy Limited Summer Treat from Silk Warm
Commonly referred to as a travel towel, Silk Warm is lightweight, compact, and has its own mesh carry pouch which gives it an easy and convenient means of storage. It occupies a much smaller space, dries faster and absorbs more when compared to a regular cotton towel. This makes it ideal for camping, hiking, backpacking and is widely used as a beach towel.
But aside from being a portable item, the said microfiber towel is also used for gym, sports, and yoga. Made from one of the most well-known producers of silk fabrics in the world, Silk Warm (https://www.amazon.com/
The said sale, which is exclusively available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
Huston also reminded, "We invite everyone to grab this opportunity, as this would only be offered for a limited time. And hurry, and catch it while supplies last!"
Silk Warm's Summer Treat starts from June 7, 2017, and is set to end on June 14, 2017.
