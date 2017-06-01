News By Tag
AdventureSmith Adds a New Small Ship to Fleet - Now Offers 3 Ways to Explore the San Juan Islands
The international experts when it comes to arranging yacht and small expedition ship cruises, AdventureSmith nominates the San Juan archipelago as its top pick for autumn cruising this year.
The San Juan Islands are located just off Washington State's coast north of Seattle and east of Victoria, British Columbia. Sailing among the 172 named islands of the San Juans, expect to meet pods of orcas feasting on salmon, playful seals and sea lions lounging on rocky islets, black bear and deer flourishing in deep evergreen forests, as well as royalty atop the trees, as the region hosts the highest concentration of bald eagles in the Lower 48. The San Juans are also dubbed the "Gourmet Archipelago"
New to AdventureSmith Exploration's cruise portfolio in the San Juans is Exploring British Columbia & the San Juan Islands (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
National Geographic Quest is a state-of-the-
Departures are from Vancouver, BC, and Seattle. Two days are spent exploring the San Juan Islands by expedition landing craft, kayak, paddleboard and hiking trail, with a special stop at picturesque Friday Harbor to visit the Whale Museum and local shops. This itinerary further stands out, according to Smith, as it features Vancouver as an embarkation/
British Columbia Yachter's Paradise offers eight days aboard the intimate, luxurious 22-guest Safari Quest (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Olympic Wilderness & San Juan Islands is eight days aboard the 76-guest Wilderness Discoverer and offers the most time and flexibility exploring the San Juan Islands. Guests will spend at least three days in this famed archipelago, stopping at Lopez Island, San Juan Island, Orcas Island and Sucia Island, among others. Guests cruise to and from Seattle, exploring this city's waterfront before sailing through the San Juans, dropping anchor here and there for kayaking and hiking. A highlight is Sucia Island's 564-acre Marine State Park, considered the crown jewel of Washington's marine park system. This horseshoe-shaped island is accessible only by watercraft and boasts a population of just 4 residents. The per person double rate is from $2,095.
A full complement of AdventureSmith Explorations' adventures in the Pacific Northwest can be seen online at http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
About AdventureSmith Explorations - Think Outside the Boat!
Founded in 2003, AdventureSmith Explorations is based in Tahoe City, CA, along the northern shore of Lake Tahoe. A recognized leader in small ship cruising, in 2012 owner Todd Smith joined the ranks of Conde Nast Traveler's prestigious World's Top Travel Specialists List as the leading expert on small ship expeditions.
PR Contact for Information, Photos, Press Visits: Widness and Wiggins PR
Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Ph: 802-234-6704
Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Ph: 720-301-3822
