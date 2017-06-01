News By Tag
Virtusa Announces Cognitive Adverse Event Case Processing for Pharmacovigilance Operations
"The demand for digitization and increased automation in PV intake and AECP is driven by inefficient systems, redundant processes, and a lack of digital automation,"
Leveraging deep industry knowledge, extensive experience with life sciences companies, and strong expertise in Pega® Platform (https://www.pega.com/
Increase productivity and lower costs of overall PV operations by 50-80 percent
Provide more reliable and faster detection of AEs for safer use of drugs and devices
Reduce manual efforts for lower per case processing costs
Enhance functionality for existing safety system investments without major upgrades
Improve accommodation of rapidly rising AE case volumes and new channels and sources
Virtusa enables pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers to streamline PV intake and AE case processing to address product, region, or regulatory requirements with these key features:
Omni-channel and user-centered design supports direct intake from any channel including E2B R2/R3, web, e-mail, fax, and social media
Automated case intake with integrated Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Automated triage, identification, and classification of AEs
Expanded PV case and process management for faster assessment of AEs
Built-in support for industry standards including E2B R2/R3, MedDRA, IDMP, and WHODrug
Expanded visibility and compliance through integrated audit trails, reporting, and dashboards
Leverage and enhance existing legacy PV applications, like Argus and ArisGlobal, as well as integrate with other data sources by applying Pega's unifying technology
"Life sciences organizations are in need of technology solutions that help them scale in the face of ever-growing case volumes," said Ed Chase, director, life sciences, Pegasystems. "Built on industry thought leadership and technology expertise, the PV Intake/Cognitive AECP solution provides innovative end-to-end automation for adverse events case processing, well beyond those of traditional PV safety systems. It empowers life sciences companies to capture and process adverse events faster, saving valuable time, reducing overall operational costs, and most importantly - improving patient safety."
Virtusa's Healthcare group has received numerous analyst and industry recognitions including recognition in Everest Group's Performance, Experience, Ability, Knowledge (PEAK) Matrix for both its Healthcare Provider IT Services and Healthcare Payer Big Data and Analytics IT Services. Virtusa was also the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2014 Global System Integration in Healthcare Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. The company was recently recognized as a leader among BPM service providers by analyst firm Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment.
Virtusa helps CXOs' address the dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. Virtusa's digital transformation & innovation (DTi) solutions enable clients to reimagine the customer experience, accelerate revenue growth and creating lasting business value. The company's operational excellence (OE) solutions help clients reduce risk, improve operational efficiencies, and lower IT costs.
Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. With a strong heritage in software engineering, Virtusa is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably deliver results on time and within budget.
Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative applications of technology to address its client critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest P&C claims modernization program; one the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.
Through the acquisition of a majority interest in Polaris Consulting Services Ltd. in March 2016, Virtusa has created a robust platform to provide end-to-end solutions and services in banking and financial services, strengthening its positioning as a top, global FinTech services provider. Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts and has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
Polaris Consulting & Services is a subsidiary of Virtusa Corporation. Copyright © 2017Virtusa Corporation (http://www.virtusa.com/
Contact
Dan DiSantis, Virtusa
***@virtusapolaris.com
