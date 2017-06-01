Epic Story of Three Wisemen's Perilous Journey Toward Bethlehem Releases Nationwide Sept. 5

Front Cover DVD Release from BMG

-- The image, as explained in the Scriptures, is iconic worldwide during the Christmas season.An oftentimes silhouetted camel caravan, their tenders and men known as 'Magi' (Priests), more commonly known today as 'Wise Men,' crossing an unforgiving desert following the Star of Bethlehem in search of the 'Messiah.'Or, Nativity scenes highlighting the Magi bearing gifts in attendance at the birth of Jesus Christ.But what did it take for the Magi to successfully make this journey of faith and thanksgiving?What obstacles, man-made and otherwise, stood in their way?The latest feature film release by Lansing, Mich.-based production company, Collective Development Incorporated (CDI), 'Chasing the Star,' takes audiences on that plausible backstory along with the Magi and a host of characters – both good and evil - on their perilous personal journey across Biblical Judea.On the heels of a strong three-city theatrical run in Michigan, and with more theater screenings set for several more outstate cities, 'Chasing the Star' will release nationwide on DVD and other home entertainment outlets September 5by Bridgestone Multimedia Group.'Chasing the Star' is the second film in CDI's 'The Quest Trilogy.' 'Forty Nights' (recent winner of 'Most Inspiring Feature Film' at the Christian International Film Festival in Orlando, Fla.), is out nationwide, while the final film in the trilogy, 'The Christ Slayer,' is in post-production and is due out in 2018.Heading the powerful cast in 'Chasing the Star,' are Garry Nation, Randy Spence and Bello Pizzimenti as the Three Magi.Hollywood veterans Rance Howard (Devil as an Old Man), Taymour Ghazi (Devil as a Man) and Yancy Butler (Salome), sister to King Herod (Ralph Lister) all give stellar performances. As do Shane Hagedorn (Gabriel), Anthony Hornus (Caravan Master), Logan Kishi (Boy), McKenzie Kruse (Arzu), Amy McFadden (Rani), Roy Allen (Vik) and Jimmy Doom (Dilip).'Chasing the Star' is written by DJ Perry (who penned all three films of the trilogy and portrays Jesus in 'Forty Nights' and 'The Christ Slayer').DJ Perry and Bret Miller, the director are both Michigan State University graduates."These films are biblical-era adventures and can be enjoyed no matter where your stance on religion or faith actually lies. I like that we're taking a close look at the magi story and bringing them to life on screen versus just the iconic figurines seen at Christmas time." - DJ PerryCollective Development Inc.'s family and faith division is currently in talks to deliver another slate of biblical era adventure films that come with a fresh point of view.Website and Trailer Link