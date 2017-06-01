Country(s)
eMerge Americas partners with Intermedia Touch to provide digital interactive wayfinding
eMerge Americas is a massive tech conference that strives to continue the advancement of technology, and provide a forum to cultivate and exchange a melting pot of ideas that span across North America, Latin America, and Europe. The Conference is expecting thousands of attendees, and eMerge Americas wants to provide an innovative and engaging experience. This is where the services of Intermedia Touch were essential to elevate the guest experience.
As Diamond Sponsors of the conference, Intermedia Touch provided state-of-the-
"eMerge Americas is a technology conference, and we want attendees to experience technology in all aspects of the event. The natural fit for that was Wayfinding kiosks. Intermedia Touch has been a great partner with eMerge Americas for several years. Intermedia works with eMerge to showcase their growing technologies, enhance the attendee experience and provide an overall wonderful product."
Diane Vidoni COO of eMerge Americas
When it comes to supplying Digital Signage and Multimedia Solutions, Intermedia Touch sets the bar high for excellence.
About Intermedia Touch
Intermedia Touch bridges the gap between real and virtual by combining our award-winning software with innovative and interactive hardware solutions. Through a resolute commitment to excellence and a passion for digital signage, we bring the interactive experience to the world through every touch. With distinguished clients including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami Children's Hospital, FIU, Miami Marlins, and Baptist Health, Intermedia Touch is your source for custom, interactive touch-screen solutions.
Intermedia Touch is located at 2600 NW 75th Ave, Suite 200, Miami, FL 33122. For more information, call us at 305-517-3894 or visit us online at www.intermediatouch.com.
About eMerge Americas
eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America's top business executives, IT decision-makers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. eMerge's founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com.
Contact
Intermedia Touch
305-517-3894
info@intermediatouch.com
