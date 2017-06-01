 
Industry News





Miami Caribbean Code Regional Tech Summit

MC² Regional Tech Summit - 3rd Installment Harnessing Technology to enhance Disaster Mitigation
 
 
Mc2FinalFlyer
Mc2FinalFlyer
 
MIAMI - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Miami Caribbean Code, a platform that facilitates education and resources to support the work of Tech entrepreneurs in the Miami- Caribbean region, is hosting its 3rd installment of the MC² Regional Tech Summit on June 24th.  Led by EP Enterprises, the event will engage the Miami Caribbean region in the emerging innovation ecosystem, and to harness technology to enhance disaster mitigation.

The Regional Tech Summit will bring together local and regional entrepreneurs to learn about exciting opportunities in the fields of science, architecture & engineering, and climate technology.

The MC² Regional Tech Summit will feature speakers, Andrew Quarrie of Jurnid, Mayor of Miramar Wayne Messam, Todd A. Moe of U.S. SOUTHCOM, Selwyn Cambridge of Ten Habitat, Christine Souffrant of Haiti Tech Summit, Reinaldo Borges of Borges Architects + Associates and Stanley Riguad Director of Economic Development of International Programs of Beacon Council just to name a few.

"Miami's unique designation as "Gateway of the Americas" positions it to host a global workforce that can become a major asset that serves the regional tech ecosystem", said Serge Rodriguez, Principal at Miami Caribbean Code- a platform that seeks to enhance Miami's capacity for cross-regional Hi-Tech trade.

The MC² Regional Tech Summit will take place in the Miami Design District Palm Court located @140 NE 39th Street Miami, FL 33137 on June 24 from 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

Press looking to attend the MC² Regional Tech Summit can learn more about it https://miamicaribbeancode.wixsite.com/miami or  info@miamicaribbeancode.com.

Eveline Pierre
***@miamicaribbeanocde.com
Source:Miami Caribbean Code
Email:***@miamicaribbeanocde.com
