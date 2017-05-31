 
IBT Group of Miami wins bid to design, build and equip $27 million prison

 
 
MIAMI - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- IBT Group of Miami was awarded the contract to build a $27.6 million Women's Rehabilitation Center (CEFERE) in Panama City, a move by the Panamanian government to ease overcrowding in the country's only prison for women.

"The ability to improve the living conditions of the inmates at the Women's Rehabilitation Center was especially interesting to us, because it falls in line with IBT's social commitment to help improve the lives of others. Therefore, it was gratifying that the Panamanian government selected our bid to design, construct and equip a quality facility of this type," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT Group of Miami.

The new 161,459-square-foot center, which will have the capacity to house 732 inmates, is located in the district of Pacora, east of the metropolitan area of Panama City. Modern techniques in design and construction will be applied, as well as materials that ensure high strength, durability, low maintenance and sustainable building.

The complex will include a school, university, chapel, workshops for making clothing, auditorium, health clinic, maternity home, playground, sports fields, homes of different levels of security and custody housing.

"The design of the new center also will be inclined toward the physical and psychological well-being of inmates in compliance with the Panamanian law aimed at improving the living conditions of women prisoners, through security, respect for human rights, rehabilitation and social reintegration," Toledano said.

About IBT Group

IBT Group is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction; to the sale, delivery and installation of equipment with its subsequent training, maintenance and operation. More than 30 years of global experience in the construction world supports the solidity and technical knowledge of IBT Group, which allows them to offer the highest quality standards in each of their projects and contribute to the development and progress, respecting the environment in a framework of constant innovation. Its headquarters are in Miami, in addition to their permanent local offices on four continents. The Group's staff is made up of over 4,500 employees.

For more information, visit www.ibtgroup.com
