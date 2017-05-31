News By Tag
IBT Group of Miami wins bid to design, build and equip $27 million prison
"The ability to improve the living conditions of the inmates at the Women's Rehabilitation Center was especially interesting to us, because it falls in line with IBT's social commitment to help improve the lives of others. Therefore, it was gratifying that the Panamanian government selected our bid to design, construct and equip a quality facility of this type," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT Group of Miami.
The complex will include a school, university, chapel, workshops for making clothing, auditorium, health clinic, maternity home, playground, sports fields, homes of different levels of security and custody housing.
"The design of the new center also will be inclined toward the physical and psychological well-being of inmates in compliance with the Panamanian law aimed at improving the living conditions of women prisoners, through security, respect for human rights, rehabilitation and social reintegration,"
About IBT Group
IBT Group is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction;
For more information, visit www.ibtgroup.com
