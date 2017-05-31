The newest Samsung and Apple smartphones poised to make wireless charging a standard

Contact

-- Smartphones finally have wireless charging. The LG G6 was released in early April, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 hit stores late April and Apple's newest handset, the tentatively titled iPhone X, is to be released this year as well. Considering all the iPhone rumors and reports, it's all but certain to have wireless charging due to their recent membership with the Wireless Power Consortium, the open interface standard known as Qi (standard). We're seeing the biggest players in the mobile industry adopt wireless charging technology more as a standard feature as compared in recent years.Why is the implementation of wireless charging in smartphones such a big deal? Well, according to analytics research house Strategy Analytics, Samsung and Apple hold a 35% market share for global smartphone shipments (1). To put that into perspective, Samsung shipped 309.4 million smartphones in 2016 and, Apple shipped 215.4 million in 2016. That means Apple and Samsung accounted for well over 524 million handsets shipped in just 2016! There is no question that these two companies influence, if not down-right dictate what other smartphone supplier's implement within their own devices. Now that Samsung is fully committed to wireless charging and Apple is expected to follow suite in their next generation iPhone, consumers can finally enjoy the convenience, speed, and practical value of wireless charging in the most relevant smartphones.There are already several wireless charging devices on the market that can charge integrated and enabled wireless charging smartphones. The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad, priced at $21.17 on Amazon is an easy to use device that charges through Qi Wireless technology and has an LED glow. This is a relatively inexpensive entry-point solution for a wireless charger; however its form factor is that of a horizontal pad which requires the device to lay flat serving only one purpose, to charge. Another popular wireless charging device is iHome's IBN350 Clock with Wireless Charger, priced at $129.99 on Amazon (2). This wireless charger utilizes Qi 2.0 fast charge mode, Bluetooth speakers, an extra USB charging port, and onboard controls. These are nice features when it comes to wireless charging however, this product also requires the device to lay flat to charge. If you're a savvy consumer who shops for the "cream of the crop" then look no further than Azpen Innovation's DockAll D100 priced at $99.99 on Amazon (4). This isn't just a run-of-the-mill wireless charger. The DockAll D100 separates itself from the pack with Qi wireless charging, two variable powered USB ports for multi-device USB charging, Micro SD card port for cards up to 64GB's , an upright docking stand for optimal viewing of your smartphone, a built-in microphone for speakerphone applications, LED indicator light, and two Bluetooth 4.0 high definition 5-watt speakers. The DockAll D100 is an impressive, all-in-one docking station with an array of uses that is sure to be one of the most popular wireless charging products of 2017 and beyond.There are obvious benefits to the ultimate adoption of wireless charging by the mainstream. Without the wires consumers need not worry about cumbersome cables and their short term reliability. Wireless chargers are static which increases longevity. Plus, the wireless charging standard, Qi, can be found in many public places such as airports, hotels, and restaurants. So, if you are on the go you will be sure to find a Qi wireless charging pad wherever you might be passing through. Also, with wireless charging as a universal standard, you could potentially use this definitive line of chargers for not only your smartphone but other products such as a smartwatch, wearables, tablets, and other Qi wireless charging integrated and enabled devices.www.azpenpc.com