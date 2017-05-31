News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LongDistanceMoving.com Develops a Powerful User-friendly Platform for the Moving Industry
New York City, NY – LongDistanceMoving.com, a New York company, has presented a unique digital marketplace that aims to bring together customers and moving companies. A simple, yet effective idea has already generated a positive buzz.
Today's mobility empowers people to frequently move long distances and opens up exciting opportunities. But the actual moving is the final step; what precedes it is an essential prep work that people might not have the time to do on their own.
So they need a moving company to take care of everything: pickup, packaging, delivery, cost estimation, etc. That is where LongDistanceMoving.com comes into play– by giving them access to an exclusive database of pre-screened moving companies from all over the US.
The team at LongDistanceMoving.com pre-qualifies each company it is about to add to its database. What results is a whole new customer experience for people who no longer have to worry about their relocation and can completely entrust it to the moving company.
"It seemed to us that we had seen all of the ways that moving companies offered great and not-so-great service to their customers. And all of those experiences gave us a unique perspective that we could bring to helping customers find the truly great, reliable moving companies that could make their long-distance move a pleasure instead of a chore," the company CEO, Rostislav Shetman, says.
Exciting lead generation opportunities for the moving companies
The new marketplace offers a rewarding incentive for the moving companies as well. Being part of a handpicked, quality database puts them at the industry's forefront and enhances their brand reputation. Once the customer gets interested in the company profile, LongDistanceMoving.com gives that company freedom to manage customer inquiries on their own.
Using an insider knowledge of the moving industry
The success of the LongDistanceMoving.com platform is in large part defined by its team's close association with each and every one of the industry's processes. The team members have started as drivers, dispatchers, foremen and managers before founding a company of their own so they enjoy first-hand experience.
About LongDistanceMoving.com
LongDistanceMoving.com is a New York company. Having a 17-year experience of working in the moving industry, the company evolved from a small team of industry professionals into an innovative digital platform. Visit us at https://longdistancemoving.com/
Contacts
Alice Korobka, Content Strategist
1400 Ave Z Suite 401, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Office: 800-595-6105
Email: info@longdistancemoving.com
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Long Distance Moving
Alice Korobka, Content Strategist
8005956105
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse