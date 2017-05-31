 
Blackwell Fencing Announces Launch of All-New Website

 
 
WYLIE, Texas - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas-based fencing company with reputation for quality craftsmanship and exceptional service offers easier navigation and more dynamic interface for online presence.

Wylie, TX – May 24, 2017 – Blackwell Fencing, a Wylie, Texas-based fencing company renowned for its quality craftsmanship and exceptional service, announced the launch of an all-new website, aptly located at https://www.BlackwellFencing.com. The redesigned online portal will allow Blackwell customers to more easily navigate the site while dividing primary sections up between Home, Services, Portfolio, Testimonials, FAQ, About Us and Contact Us pages. Additionally, a more dynamic interface including bolder graphics and richer colors add more visual flair to the site, vividly highlighting the myriad of services offered by the company.

Established in 1983 by Gary Blackwell for the purpose of offering a customer fence installation service for residential agencies, Blackwell Fencing has grown to incorporate the very best in custom wood fences, ornamental iron fences, pergolas, arbors, patio covers, decks, chain link fences and automatic gates, with the company being an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau since 2005.

"Blackwell Fencing has become known for outstanding individualized customer service, and our goal has always remained the same: To put a smile on each homeowner's face," says Blackwell. "Through high standards and relentless pursuit of satisfaction, we always hope to win a valued customer for life when tackling new projects; our revamped website is another example of the kind of commitment we have to our valued clients, who can now navigate our online portal with a better sense of confidence when visiting."

According to Blackwell Fencing representatives, more homeowners are choosing cedar wood for their custom wood fences projects, citing five primary benefits of cedar for wood fences: Visual appeal, durability, ability to retain its structure, no stain required, temperature control and scents that repel some insects. In the area of decks, Blackwell Fencing recommends customers consider the right design, time constraints and the fact that most decks need some type of shading in order to provide comfort.

The four primary reasons most Blackwell Fencing customers turn to ornamental iron fences is because of its great curb appeal, durability from the elements, security and the ability to increase a property's value. "The primary function of fences is to secure the home and keep children and pets from venturing beyond its boundaries," adds Blackwell. "However, many of our customers, when shopping for a fence for their home, are looking for something that offers more features than a simple fence; in these instances, we recommend ornamental iron fences."

Incorporating more than 30 years of knowledge and experience, Gary Blackwell and his Blackwell Fencing brings clients' visions to life, standing behind all work with a five-year warranty on material and labor.

Blackwell Fencing is located at 3915 Troy Road in Wylie and can be reached by calling (972) 412-6877. For more information visit https://www.BlackwellFencing.com.

Gary Blackwell
(972) 412-6877
megan@blackwellfencing.com
