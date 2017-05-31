 
The Christian Healing Center to Host Miracle Healing Service

Share this: Miracle Healing Service Scheduled for June 9th in Ormond Beach, Fla. from 6:30-8:30pm. #OrmondBeach #MiracleHealing
 
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Christian Healing Center is pleased to announce that the organization will host a Miracle Healing Service event every second Friday of each month.

The next event, titled "The Power of God's Love," will be June 9th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Child located at 1225 West Granada, Ormond Beach.

"The Word of God promises to heal us… 'By His wounds you were healed,' 1 Peter 2: 24," said Daniel Murray, director of the Christian Healing Center.

Daniel, a long-term host on WAPN radio, prays for callers to the station to be healed by Jesus. His healing prayer line, every first and third Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., focuses primarily on callers receiving God's love. Many callers have been healed by Jesus.  The Christian Healing Center also offers private prayer appointments every Tuesday afternoon from 1-7 p.m.

###

About Christian Healing Center:

The Christian Healing Center Organization was formed in 2007 while training prayer ministers. It is part of the international Christ Healing Centers, headquartered in San Antonio, TX. CHC is the starting point for more Christ Healing Centers in our area. CHC's goal is to have 1000 Healing Centers within the next few years.

More information can be found on www.ChristHealsUs.com, on Christian Healing Center's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/283635588748559/ or by calling 386-679-7300.

Daniel G. Murray
***@gmail.com
Source:The Christian Healing Center
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Healing, Christian Healing Center, Christianity
Industry:Religion
Location:Ormond Beach - Florida - United States
