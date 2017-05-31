News By Tag
SOR® Adds Absolute Pressure Ranges to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters
SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing new absolute pressure range options.
The 800 Series Pressure Transmitter housings are constructed out of 316 stainless steel, so they are extremely durable and corrosion resistant. Due to their small footprint, these transmitters provide users with more space, better vibration resistance, and easier installation and maintenance. Additionally, the 815PT is a smart pressure transmitter that is equipped with a multitude of standard features: HART, Modbus, external magnetic zero and span adjustment, 1-5 VDC low power output, and a solid state switch that can be configured in nine different ways! These transmitters can be equipped with a flush face diaphragm seal that prevents clogging and inaccurate measurement in dirty or sticky processes. An explosion proof LCD display is also available to pair with the 800 Series for local indication of the process pressure.
SOR http://www.sorinc.com is dedicated to continuously expanding the 800 Series Pressure Transmitter offering and providing customers with high quality continuous pressure measurement. The SOR engineering team is ready and willing to take on any special requests of their customers. For more information on the SOR 800 Series Pressure Transmitters or any special requests pertaining to SOR products, please contact your local SOR sales representative or inside sales representative.
SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSOR Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-
With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.
Michelle Bunte
***@sorinc.com
