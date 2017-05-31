News By Tag
STW and Mazik Global Announce Partnership
STW and Mazik Global will collaborate in applying mobile machine connectivity to IoT (Internet of Things) implementations of MazikThings, the Mazik Global IoT solution built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and Azure platforms.
STW is an established leader in the field of connectivity for the off highway industry, helping companies collect, synthesize and manage data from their off highway installations and vehicles. Adding in seamless integration with MazikThings and Microsoft business applications and Azure Platform will allow customers to adopt digital transformation and streamline product design, manufacturing and field services operations.
MazikThings is a secure, scalable, and cost-effective IoT solution built on Microsoft technology. The Telematics & Safety module leverages a web browser application that allows customers to remotely monitor machines, view online and offline machine displays, patch and configure devices and gateways, gather data, and provide alert mechanisms based on anomaly detection. Machine performance insights empower precision customer service and inform design and engineering processes for continuous product improvement. Customers can also use the Predictive Maintenance module to perform artificial intelligence-
STW and Mazik are already working together in customer implementations. Says Bob Geiger, President, STW Technic, "Connectivity technology is available today to start leveraging the power of IoT. One of the key challenges has been making sense of the sudden volume of data and choices in controlling and managing the data. Integration with a customer's business application is a high potential tool to amplify the value of IoT. Our partnership with Mazik Global will offer customers a choice in how they would like to leverage the data that is available to them from their IoT efforts."
Sid Siddiqui, Founder and President of Mazik Global, also weighed in on the partnership. He states, "Mazik is a different company when it comes to executing an IoT strategy. We try to take a completely different approach towards sensing, tracking, and resolving our customer's mission critical business issues. This approach involves, first and foremost, capitalizing on the best of breed technology solutions built on the robust and dynamic Microsoft platform. That is why a fundamental piece of our strategy revolves around customers using the right platform, right industry knowledge, and the right partners. Once the right combination is in motion, we execute the set of IoT commands to achieve the highly desired results in a seamless, rhythmic cycle. We don't believe in a sleuth of scattered devices and/or apps to play around with the mission-critical business tasks of our valued clients. MazikThings leverages the genius of the One Microsoft Platform approach to give our customers a strategic edge over their competition. Productivity, quality and customer satisfaction are the ultimate objectives here. Our customers get excited when they notice their business operations and processes transform overnight. With an explosion in the mobility arena, we believe that our partnership with STW is timely and will immediately open several new opportunities to allow us both to deliver great customer solutions, together."
About Mazik Global: Mazik Global is an experienced and visionary IT solution development and implementation company. A Microsoft Gold Partner and key development partner in Azure cloud solutions. Mazik is a proud multi-year recipient of Microsoft's Dynamics President's Club award, an honor that highlights the high satisfaction of their customers. Since its inception 15 years ago, Mazik has been recognized for exceptional customer service, technology capabilities, and extensive industry knowledge. With a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry, Mazik has expertise in successfully implementing the innovative IoT solution MazikThings in manufacturing companies around the world.
