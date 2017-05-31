News By Tag
Seeds Of Fortune Inc. Host Their Fourth Annual Seed To Bloom Gala
Since it's inception, Seeds of Fortune Inc. has worked to empower young women of color by assisting them as they apply for scholarships. Once the students secure their scholarships the organization works to train them on how to be financially empowered throughout college and within their personal life. This year, the organization is celebrating over $6 million in scholarships earned by the 2017 graduating class.
Every year the annual ceremony works to celebrate and induct the organization's new High School Scholars as they enter into the Seeds of Fortune Inc. program. The event will also be a celebration of their graduating high school seniors' collegiate scholarship awards as they matriculate into the University Scholars program. During the event Seeds of Fortune will also work to recognize extraordinary women in the community who inspire the next generation of women in finance, entrepreneurship, and community activism via their Her Wall Street Award, Women of the Year Award, and Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This year's Her Wall Street Award recipient is Jacqueline Hayot - COO Iron Harbor Capital. Upon receiving her award Mrs. Hayotwill be interviewed by Stacy Jones, Data Editor at Fortune Magazine. The Women of The Year Award recipient is Joy St. John - Wellesley College Dean of Admission and The Entrepreneur Award will be given to Karen Tappin, CEO of Karen's Body Beautiful.
"Every year I am completely overwhelmed with joy when I reflect on the amount of scholarships and support my organization has provided to young women of color throughout the 5 boroughs. I am very thankful to my team and sponsors such as Bloomberg Media and Citizens Committee For New York City for seeing my vision and working in partnership to ensure we continue on with our mission. The college process can be intimidating, especially the financial aspect, but I am proud to help our scholars get through the process year after year. Although this gala is huge celebration there is still so much work that needs to be done . We look forward to expanding the program to service more young women of color." Nitiya Walker Founder & Executive Director
When asked, "What does it mean to be a Seeds of Fortune Scholar?", one of the students responded "Being a Seeds of Fortune Scholar means being a women a color who is capable of taking on any challenge, despite the circumstances that may come her way."
About Seeds of Fortune
Seeds of Fortune Inc. is a scholarship program creating the next generation of financially empowered young women of color by helping them apply for college scholarships, as well as teaching career and financial management skills.
Website: http://www.seedsoffortune.org/
