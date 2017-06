Field Force Tracker Becomes the Software of Choice for Photocopier Rental and Service Companies

Field Force Tracker with its powerful features custom designed for managing photocopier rental and service management contracts has become the software of choice for photocopier service companies.

-- Field Force Tracker, a leading provider of cloud based Field Service Software, announced that it has become the leading provider of field service and contract management for photocopier companies. Many of its clients have migrated their data from other software such as TrackIt, HelpDesk, Desco, Service Fusion and other Field Service Software. Field Force Tracker has managed to migrate data from several custom designed software. Today, it has more customers in photocopier and office management sector than any other field service software.Field Force Tracker has designed special contract module just to facilitate photo-copier contracts, keep track of copier times, trade-ins, recurring invoices, keeping track of drum, toner and fuser installation dates and repair history. It can take the major efforts to maintain useful information to manage large number of service contracts and machines. But, with field force tracker, one can manage hundreds of contracts easily. The system automates most useful functions such as computing overages, creating recurring invoices and renewing rental contracts every month.Any photocopier service company needs to track its parts and consumables inventory. Parts and Inventory management in a warehouse involves complex operations of issuing parts, returning parts, shipping parts between warehouses, keeping track of parts used and discarded as well as buying parts from parts vendors.Harnessing its over 15 years of experience serving field service companies around the world, Field Force Tracker build an all-inclusive inventory management software as parts of its service functions. A company does not need to invest in third party software as all advanced features are already available in the field service software. A service organization can keep track of all its parts, consumables, vendors, and cost of those parts. It can deal with many advance inventory functions such as keeping track of serialized parts and multi-vendor pricing.Connected, mobile & intelligent Field Force Tracker ( http://www.fieldforcetracker.com ) , a pioneer in mobile enabled field service space, has delivered mobile solutions for over 15 years. It has built the most comprehensive mobile application for field service that can take care of all service needs.Built on Cloud, one of the most feature rich customer service platforms, Field Service Tracker enables companies to deliver mobile, intelligent customer service from phone to field. With Field Service Tracker, companies can totally automate their field service operations. Field Force tracker software includes many important features such as: automated intelligent scheduling and dispatching software, customer history, service contracts, field employee tracking, asset management and financial software.Field Force Tracker software includes a very well designed Dispatch, Tracking, and Scheduling Board. Service agents have a 360-degree view of the customer, jobs, and field technicians. They can create a work order from any case and track mobile employees. Mobile employees in the field now have access to the customer's full service and buying history, empowering them to easily resolve any issue that may arise and upsell the customer on another product.Customer service moves fast and forward-thinking companies need real-time access to their service data. Field Service Tracker enables all service employees to update work orders, issue change requests and adjust job status, anytime, anywhere and on any device. A staggering 65% of field service workers still print out their service tickets and bring them in their vehicles, slowing down the service process.Now, an employee in the field can see their open work orders on their mobile device; update them throughout the day as they complete jobs, and all the information is seamlessly updated in System.Field Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com)delivers a complete service experience across a wide range of modern contact center channels including web, phone, email, chat, social and the in-person field service interaction, all powered by the latest technology. This cross channel, connected and mobile service experience is something that competitive products do not deliver."We are just beginning to see what customer service can look like in the era of mobile and IoT," said Mark Robinson, Director Sales at Field Force Tracker. "Field Service Tracker gives companies tools that are designed for them to deliver exceptional customer experience. The amazing set of features in Field Force Tracker let them manage all aspects of their service operations with ease and at a very low cost."About Field Force TrackerField Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com)is a leading global provider of its award winning mobile workforce solutions for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Our solutions enable businesses of all sizes (from 1 user to 10,000 users) to meet the challenges associated with managing and running complex service operations. It helps in improving the productivity of their mobile workforce.With Field Force Tracker customers can create service schedule and route quickly, dispatch sooner, collect correct information at once in the field and invoice faster. The field service software makes it easy for users to eliminate waste, get more done in less time and be more profitable.Field Force Tracker is a wholly owned unit of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. (http://www.rapidsoftsystems.com). Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, a US R&D Center in Mercerville NJ, and sales, support and development offices in Palo Alto, CA, USA, Singapore, Dubai (UAE), Bombay, and Noida (India).