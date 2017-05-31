News By Tag
New online shop sells Italian dining chairs with over 150 combinations of fabrics and woo
The chairs are manufactured to order, so the customer can choose from 13 fabrics and 12 wood stain colours. All chairs are finished with a hard-wearing clear lacquer and are suitable for all commercial and domestic needs and tastes. Each chair comes with a choice of 156 combinations of fabric and wood stain colours.
The current range includes a wide range of styles from traditional, rustic, through Art Deco and contemporary.
Website owner, Danni Fernando, said, "We are delighted with the quality and style of the chairs and very happy to supply these to our customers. As they are made to order, our customers will get excellent value for money with beautiful, solidly manufactured chairs to suit most interior designs and budgets."
"All Just Dining Chairs products are manufactured at our small factory on the West Midlands which means we are centrally located for delivery to all regions of the UK. "
Visit the website at this link: https://www.justdiningchairs.uk
