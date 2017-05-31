News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
COUGARSHIELD™ Partners with INFINITI During Holy Month of Ramadan
Every INFINITI car sold in Oman during the Ramadan month will be coated with CougarShield's™ Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection by Ozone Oman.
After a stringent selection process, CougarShield™
"It is our honor that a key luxury car brand like INFINITI has chosen CougarShield™
Ozone Oman is the first and only company in Oman to provide a new category of water based, VOC-free car paint protection system using CougarShield's™
"We will continue to do our part for the environment by choosing industry-leading technological green products like CougarShield™
About CougarShield International
CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield™
About Ozone Oman
Ozone Oman is Oman's leading company in automotive grooming with a key focus on the latest technologies in automotive protection and repair that complies with environmental needs and energy saving. The current portfolio of products includes high performance window films, patented technologies for smart repairs, anti-rust and corrosion as well the latest CougarShield's™
For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at www.CougarShield.com.
SOURCE: PR17014 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd
Contact
CougarShield International Pte Ltd
***@cougarshield.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse