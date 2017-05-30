News By Tag
Julio Gonzalez to Attend The Latino Coalition's Panel on Tax Reform in Washington, D.C
Julio Gonzalez, tax reform expert and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, attends Latino Coalition's tax reform panel
Other panelists include Eric Grey, Director, Government Relations, Edison Electric Institute, Pete Sepp, President, National Taxpayer Union & NTU Foundation, and Rachelle Bernstein, Vice President and Tax Counsel for the National Retail Federation. Congressman Carlos Curbelo, Florida 26th District, will be speaking.
Julio indicated in a recent speech that, "Tax Reform is difficult. With tax reform you are taking money from one group and giving that money to another group and the group that is losing will fight hard to save it. It is much more difficult that tax rates cuts which are lowering tax rates." Our Hispanic communities are greatly impacted by the proposed tax reform blueprint proposed by the Ways and Means committee. We agree as a group that tax reform is important. We feel like there could be a few areas within the proposed blueprint which could have unintended consequences for small business owners that could hurt the growth of GDP. This event will be a good forum for us to talk about these concerns so that we are helping with a tax reform approach that is good for all Americans."
You can attend the panel for free by signing up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About the The Latino Coalition
TLC was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies relevant to Latinos'. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization based in Southern California, with offices in Washington, DC and Mexico. TLC addresses policy issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States. TLC's agenda is to develop initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance overall business, economic and social development of Latinos.
About Julio Gonzalez
Julio Gonzalez founded Engineered Tax Services (ETS). ETS is the largest specialty engineering firm nationally. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies and family offices nationwide.
Julio is also CEO for Gonzalez Family Office and Engineered Venture Services. Julio is a nationally renowned tax reform leader, as well as the largest private minority owned business in Palm Beach County. He sits on the Executive Council for the Hispanic 100 and he spends time weekly in DC meeting with the Administration, Congress members and Senate members on the current tax reform blueprint.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
