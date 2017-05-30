The Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin was created to mark one of the most epic struggles mankind has faced. The fight against ISIS.

The Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin was created to mark one of the most epic struggles mankind has faced. The fight against the crude and base barbarity of Islamic extremism. Although Operation Inherent Resolve is a military operation, the fight exist far beyond the battle ground. It exists in the streets, in schools, in concerts, and in homes. The battlefield exists in all countries and in all places. Devil Dog Shirts created the Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin to honor the warriors that participated in the fight against ISIS.

The original Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin™
-Deep 3d relief with anitque gold and silver accents
-2.5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
-Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
-Coins sold individually

All apparel is made and printed in the United States of America.