The Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin was created to mark one of the most epic struggles mankind has faced. The fight against ISIS.
 
 
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin was created to mark one of the most epic struggles mankind has faced.  The fight against the crude and base barbarity of Islamic extremism.  Although Operation Inherent Resolve is a military operation, the fight exist far beyond the battle ground.  It exists in the streets, in schools, in concerts, and in homes.  The battlefield exists in all countries and in all places.

Devil Dog Shirts created the Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin to honor the warriors that participated in the fight against ISIS.  To those Marines and service members and Marines we say thank you!  Semper Fi!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin

-The original Operation Inherent Resolve Challenge Coin™
-Deep 3d relief with anitque gold and silver accents
-2.5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
-Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
-Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use link:

https://devildogshirts.com/product/us-marine-corps-doggy-...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
