 
News By Tag
* Law
* Business
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Surrey
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

Slo-Pitch Tournament Raises More Than $200,000 For The Kids

Hamilton Duncan joined in with other businesses in its local community to raise money for BC Children's Hospital.
 
 
Hamilton Duncan's Slo-Pitch Team
Hamilton Duncan's Slo-Pitch Team
SURREY, British Columbia - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Hamilton Duncan, was proud to be a part of the 27th BC Children's Hospital Slo-Pitch Tournament. There were 59 teams participating and over 1,000 guests making this year's turnout another great success.

Hamilton Duncan's efforts alone raised over $5,700, which will enable children and their families receive the best possible care at BC Children's Hospital when they need it the most. "We chose to be a part of this tournament because BC Children's Hospital is the only one of its kind in the province and brings critical support to so many families in our community. We support their initiatives and look forward to seeing how we can contribute in the future," said Hamilton Duncan's co-managing partner, Greg Palm. "At Hamilton Duncan, our commitment extends beyond our clients to the wonderfully diverse community in which we live and work. We are actively involved on the boards and committees of charitable organizations, institutions and foundations, and in business and services clubs throughout the Lower Mainland."

About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services provided, key leadership, or history can be provided here https://www.hdas.com/.

Contact
Darcie Holdsworth
***@hdas.com
End
Source:Hamilton Duncan
Email:***@hdas.com Email Verified
Tags:Law, Business, Community
Industry:Event
Location:Surrey - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share