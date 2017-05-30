News By Tag
Slo-Pitch Tournament Raises More Than $200,000 For The Kids
Hamilton Duncan joined in with other businesses in its local community to raise money for BC Children's Hospital.
Hamilton Duncan's efforts alone raised over $5,700, which will enable children and their families receive the best possible care at BC Children's Hospital when they need it the most. "We chose to be a part of this tournament because BC Children's Hospital is the only one of its kind in the province and brings critical support to so many families in our community. We support their initiatives and look forward to seeing how we can contribute in the future," said Hamilton Duncan's co-managing partner, Greg Palm. "At Hamilton Duncan, our commitment extends beyond our clients to the wonderfully diverse community in which we live and work. We are actively involved on the boards and committees of charitable organizations, institutions and foundations, and in business and services clubs throughout the Lower Mainland."
About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services provided, key leadership, or history can be provided here https://www.hdas.com/
Darcie Holdsworth

