Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Three Rivers Telecom Consulting Participating in Pennsylvania COSTARS Program

As government and non-profits search for ways to improve cost efficiencies, telecom expense management plays a huge role
 
 
Kris Macurdy, President of Three Rivers Telecom Consulting
Kris Macurdy, President of Three Rivers Telecom Consulting
 
PITTSBURGH - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Three Rivers Telecom Consulting (TRTC) today announced that it received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services for the state's COSTARS program as a qualified contractor.  COSTARS is a purchasing program designed to assist local governments, state-affiliated entities and qualifying non-profit organizations in reducing their expenses and achieving best value.

As a qualified contractor in the state's Master IT Services Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) program, Contract No. 4400016472, TRTC's telecom consulting services are now available to a list of 8,600 COSTARS members throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"COSTARS is an excellent program for non-profits, universities, hospitals, municipalities and authorities because it saves them both money and time by removing the need for a long drawn-out and expensive RFP process," said Kris Macurdy, President of TRTC.  "This streamlined access results in COSTAR members receiving faster service and more savings, all from state qualified and vetted vendors."

Macurdy added, "TRTC's awarded contract further substantiates the quality of our telecom cost-reduction audits, managed and project services and we look forward to working with and delivering measurable added-value to COSTARS members. Our continuous improvement services are directly aligned with those of our clients.  We ensure the best possible telecom services at the best possible prices." An important financial cost-improvement service considering telecom is a top 5 largest operating expense for nearly every business, including government and non-profits.

About Three Rivers Telecom Consulting:

TRTC is an independent and objective telecom consulting firm that helps businesses substantially reduce their monthly telecom (wireless, landline and internet/data) expenses by typically 22-39% without spending a dime of their own money or charging carriers.  TRTC specializes in working with mid to large-sized clients that have locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and/or the Caribbean.  TRTC offers a free, no lose and no risk evaluation of an organization's telecom spend to identify where they are unknowingly and needlessly overpaying their carriers each month.  For more information, visit www.3riverstele.com.

