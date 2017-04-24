News By Tag
Dental Hygienist: Your Golden Ticket To The Middle Class - Let DentalWorkers.com Help You Get There
Check out these facts about Dental Hygienists:
- This dental job is one of the highest paying jobs in the U.S. that doesn't require a Bachelor's degree – all you need is a two-year Associate's Degree.
- According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the median salary for a Dental Hygienist is $73k per year, compared to the median salary of $69k for a Registered Nurse, and as an aside, some say there's a lot less stress involved in being a Dental Hygienist than a R.N.
Hostos Community College, located in the Bronx, New York, is finding that Ivy League college students are coming to their college to become Dental Hygienists, and to basically get a better career. Low-income and immigrant students are also coming to Hostos for a fast-track way to land in the middle class.
There are also financial benefits for Hostos Hygienist students even while they are going through the two-year program. The whole program costs about $14k, including all books, equipment and licensing exam fees. Naturally, that fee decreases, if a student obtains financial aid. According to the site, careerigniter.com (link: http://www.careerigniter.com/
Once a Dental Hygienist student successfully graduates, they can land a dental job which starts in the neighborhood of $35 per hour. They are also eligible for commission on dental products they sell, such as having a patient order a teeth whitening treatment or getting a teeth-straightening product, like Invisalign. In America's selfie culture where the need to have the perfect smile on social media profiles is a paramount concern, Dental Hygienists are also the winners.
The future of the Dental Hygienist field looks bright, as well. It's a position that's not likely to be replaced by robots in the near future. There are about two hundred thousand Dental Hygienists in the U.S. and that number is growing quickly. It is estimated that America will need 20 percent more Dental Hygienists in the next decade.
Financial rewards aren't the only benefits some Dental Hygienists get from their work. Hygienists who get to help patients with no insurance report a great deal of satisfaction, knowing they are helping people who otherwise could not afford dental treatment.
www.DentalWorkers.com is a dental job board site, who helps Dental Hygienists, dentists and other dental workers find their ideal dental jobs while offering job ad packages to dental employers. If you are a Dental Hygienist fresh out of school, Congratulations – come visit us! If you are a dental worker looking for a dental job, sign up now, and create or upload your resume.
Your career is waiting, and DentalWorkers.com can help you find it!
