Adelphi University Associate Professor Wins 2017 Global Conference on Education and Research Award
Adelphi University Associate Professor Rita Verma, Ph.D., has been awarded a top prize for her book "Critical Peace Education and Global Citizenship: Narratives From the Unofficial Curriculum".
The book was inspired by Dr. Verma's work in the community and in the classroom and her passion for teaching social studies education and peace studies at Adelphi.
"It is in the class when we get angry—upset and disillusioned—
The book's focus is on how to teach for global change, imagining possibilities for peace and human rights which, according to Dr. Verma, requires a certain level of courage and determination.
"I hoped to share through my own examples and the work of countless allies that the "in between moment" of silence and rupture- might be the point of departure to imagine and develop strategies to realize peace and global citizenship."
Dr. Verma, whose focus in Social Studies Education and Peace Studies at Adelphi, offers narrative accounts representing the multiple ways teachers and learner activists have come to realize the possibilities of peace through "unofficial curricula" and included many rich examples from her own classroom where she approaches teaching at Adelphi with the same ideology.
"My students need to take ownership of their lens and voice and further through their own agency- realize a pathway towards a vision of a better community and world." said Dr. Verma."The knowledge factory has become a race to accumulate facts as a means to an end—whereas understandings of peace and human rights essentially become a means to a beginning… and is oftentimes a journey with no defined outcome."
The book has also been nominated for the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) Exemplary Research Award and will be submitted for CHOICE Outstanding Academic Title award consideration.
Dr. Verma is far from finished with her work. She hopes to write another book in the future and is currently working with the United Nations and other national organizations on multiple projects as an advocate for human dignity and rights.
