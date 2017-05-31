News By Tag
Arizona Public Service to Host Inaugural TMG Utility Forum
The focus of the event, scheduled for October 25-27 at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, is A 360 Degree View of the Customer Relationship and Supporting Technologies. Its purpose is to discuss various aspects of planned, current and recently completed utility company projects along with behavioral change, change leadership, customer engagement and the future of the utility industry.
According to Jasvinder (Jassi) Arora, Director of CIS Project - Program Management for APS, "We are pleased that TMG brought their event to Phoenix and honored that they chose us as the host utility. After achieving all project milestones, we recently replaced our legacy CIS. In addition to our excellent internal team, our project success - to date - is due in large part to our collaboration with utilities who have delivered similar projects and TMG consultants who have extensive experience identifying and implementing best-fit technologies. It will be extremely beneficial for utilities to come together and share their experiences at the TMG Utility Forum."
In addition to APS' project team, who will participate on a panel to discuss their project, the developing agenda includes contributors from Avista, Burbank Water & Power, Duke Energy, Louisville Water Company, SMUD, See Change Institute, Southwest Gas and Vanry and Associates. TMG's utility clients, who are actively engaged in projects, will be heavily represented during the event, both as presenters and attendees.
"We are offering this event as a service to our clients and other utilities focused on understanding opportunities and solutions, and mitigating project risk. A big focus area will be discussion and preparation for what's ahead." says Mario Bauer, CEO of TMG Consulting. "With the exception of vendor members of the TMG Research Community, this event is open to utilities only. We are really looking forward to giving them the opportunity to talk openly."
Those interested in learning more about the TMG Utility Forum should visit the event page at https://tmgconsulting.com/
About TMG Consulting
TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.
Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation and support for mission-critical projects. Visit www.tmgconsulting.com
