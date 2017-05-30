News By Tag
Finally: an App for Businesswomen, by Businesswomen
Pittsburgh-based startup, Go Jane Go, unveils the Amelia app
The Amelia app connects women who travel for business to make business travel safer, easier, and more enjoyable. Women who embody intellect, adventure, boldness and bravery in their day-to-day lives as professionals, mothers, partners and friends. Women who want to forge a legacy and change the world today so female adventurers tomorrow will have fewer barriers to overcome.
Amelia app users connect through in-app messaging based on their shared professional background, industries and location.
Amelia's parent company, Go Jane Go, specializes in female-focused technology. Founder and COO Kate Nichols developed the idea for the app after spending more than a decade on the road and experiencing first-hand the unease of going for a run in the dark or grabbing a drink at a hotel bar lined with only men. "I knew there had to be other women out there like me - we work hard on the road every day and just want to relax at the end of it without worrying about our safety and without settling for mediocre room service or takeout. We are getting enthusiastic support from leagues of female business travelers and the corporations they represent!"
Nichols partners with her co-founder and CEO, Ellen Saksen, who also carries over 25 years of solo business travel with her. "We are so pleased to count several multinational corporations as part of our pilot - companies who recognize the safety issues women experience on the road; companies who want to invest in women's ability to stay connected while they are on the road; companies who recognize that keeping women connected helps retention."
The Amelia pilot begins June 2017. Corporations and women interested in improving the realities of business travel for women are encouraged to join the pilot. Sign up today at http://gojanego.co/
About Go Jane Go:
Go Jane Go is a global resource connecting professional women to make solo business travel safer, easier and more productive. Via our app, Amelia, business women can join our community and connect in real-time for activity while on the road. This makes safer and happier business travelers and positively affects retention.
Ellen Saksen
CEO, Go Jane Go, LLC
***@gojanegoapp.com
