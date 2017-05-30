News By Tag
John Waller Releases 1st New Single, Music Video In Two Years, "Awakening (aka The Coffee Song)"
Hit Song On Radio Stations Coast-To-Coast Highlights Crazy Faith Coffee Movement; "Awakening" Is First Single From Waller To Release On Radiate Music
"Awakening" was written by Waller and GRAMMY-nominated, two-time Dove Award-winning "Producer of the Year," Ian Eskelin, who also produced the single. The song's music video was filmed in New York City, directed by Nick Sammons and produced by Bill Sammons. Premiered last week by NewReleaseToday.com (http://www.newreleasetoday.com/
"This is by far the most fun I've ever had making a music video," says Waller, who shares that coffee is often a part of his journey of faith. "When my wife Josee and I would get up in the morning, we would always make coffee, sit down, pray and spend time with God in His Word."
Their love for God and coffee, along with their story of adoption, not only sparked the new hit single and video, but led the Waller's to launch Crazy Faith Coffee (https://crazyfaith.coffee/)
"We went from five to nine children in one year. It was a crazy story, but it's inspired a lot of people. So, we came up with the concept of sharing stories like that inside of bags of coffee. We want people to be able to share those stories, share their own stories, and to use coffee as something to bridge the gap," says Waller.
In addition to the Wallers' 'crazy-faith' story of adoption, their coffee ministry invites others to share their own stories, like those of Jenna Haynes (https://crazyfaith.coffee/
"I personally want to invite people to follow us, to journey with us," suggests Waller. "We see crazy-faith as more of a movement than a coffee company. Coffee is just part of what we are doing. Coffee is the vehicle for that movement, but it's a movement of crazy-faith stories that are going to inspire faith in others."
As the Crazy Faith Coffee movement grows, "Awakening" is also receiving 5-star acclaim from music lovers at iTunes while radio stations are playing the single from coast-to-coast, including at outlets like WAY FM's "The Wally Show," KLTY (Dallas), Shine.FM, Family Life (New York), Pulse FM (South Bend, IN), WAKW (Cincinnati, OH), WCSG (Grand Rapids, MI), WJIE (Louisville, KY), WDJC (Birmingham, AL) and many more.
"We love the new song 'Awakening' by John Waller," shares Troy West, APD/Music Director at KSBJ Radio in Houston. "I played it for our 'Morning Show' and their eyes lit up. As soon as they played the song for the first time we started receiving phone calls and emails."
"It is so good to have John Waller back on Christian radio with this great song that almost every one of our listeners can relate to," adds Bill Sammons, General Manager at 88.7 The Bridge in Milford, DE. "Not sure there could be a more perfect song for a morning show on Christian radio…Easily the most requested song during our morning show."
From his early days leading the critically acclaimed band, According to John, to his impactful ministry as a solo artist, John Waller has continually used his gifts as a singer and songwriter to inspire, educate and encourage the body of Christ.
For more information on John Waller and his music, visit johnwalleronline.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About John Waller:
Georgia native John Waller first caught the attention of the Christian music community as frontman for the band, According to John. When the group disbanded, Waller and his wife Josee moved to Colorado where they helped launch Southlink Church. Though he had given up his aspirations as a recording artist, he began writing songs at Southlink that led to a new chapter in his ministry and signing a record deal with Beach Street Records/Provident Music Group. His major label solo debut, The Blessing, introduced a wider audience to Waller's music, earning a Top 10 "Faces to Watch" nod by Billboard (2007). He followed his debut with While I'm Waiting, which included the poignant title track featured in the Fireproof film. The music video to the title track of his 2011 album, As For Me and My House, has received over 3.8 million views on YouTube to date while the title track of his 2015 release, Crazy Faith, was featured in the US News & World Report-lauded film, War Room. While not in the studio working on new music with Ian Eskelin for his next full-length album or on tour, Waller can be found with his wife and nine children residing in Atlanta.
