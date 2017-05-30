 
Industry News





Polycab Established The Connection Of Happiness With Social Empowerment And Welfare Initiatives

Polycab along with their business endeavors focused on Corporate Social Responsibility. The campaign started with some social empowerment and welfare initiatives for two Gujarat villages.
 
 
HALOL, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Internationally acclaimed electric wire and equipment brand Polycab recently came with a path breaking social welfare initiative as part of their corporate social responsibility program. The brand which is already a household name in many parts of the country for its exceptional electrical products has just adopted two Gujarat villages namely Nava Zakaria and Juna Zakaria with a pilot project to ensure quality education for village kids and improved sanitation for every household in the village. The initiative is no less than a groundbreaking one considering the huge impact it already bestowed on the two villages. According to the local residents of these two remote villages, this is the first time they are experiencing such committed welfare work initiated by a company.

The company has an established legacy and tradition of putting the customer first when it comes to coming with innovative electric wiring products. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has always been the hallmark of the brand which ever since its beginning way back in 2000 experienced tremendous growth and popularity across global markets. The company along side its goal of making growth stories big continued to take part in various social welfare programs as well. "The recent initiative is far from just a separate and standalone instance. They are into social projects for underprivileged and poverty stricken people ever since the beginning", commented V. Shantaram, the PR head of the company.

The top management to every employee in the company is quite familiar with the social goals and respective projects of the company. "Our employees are aware of the company's social commitment and they ensure to feel a part of these programs". Mr. V.K. Rao, executive director of Polycab told enthusiastically, "It's not something statutory and just a branding manoeuvre as most such projects turn out to be. Rather the schools they build and run will set an example of grassroot level empowerment for the downtrodden." The company considers such initiatives as particularly important as government projects and social programs are coming with shortfalls.

The company started spreading the awareness of cleanliness & education by building modern sanitary toilet for each household and establishing schools for the village kids. Both the projects together will pave the way for better and healthier livelihood and reliable education system for village kids that in turn can pave the way for employment and empowerment for coming generations.

They feel education is the most ideal approach to empower individuals to leverage change in their communities. Building proper school infrastructure, making them hear their own teacher's voice, may not appear like much, but it undeniably affects children's capacity to learn. their broader focus or goal leads to the endeavors of developing a sense of proprietorship and duty among the individuals hoping to make a superior life for themselves and their communities.

For exploring more about the company and their services browse the website http://polycab.com/ or get in touch with us on following address.

Contact
POLYCAB WIRES PVT. LTD
***@polycab.com
End
Source:
Email:***@polycab.com
Tags:Csr, Polycab, Clean India
Industry:Business
Location:Halol - Gujarat - India
