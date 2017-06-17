 
Yoga Niketan Organized "Surya Namaskar" Event to Celebrate the International Yoga Day

 
 
VADODARA, India - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Vadodara City, a 'Cultural Capital' of Gujarat, is known for its rich heritage and traditions. The city is also famous as a trendsetter in the state. Recently, Yoga Niketan, a renowned non-profit organization devoted to "Kriya Yoga", has organized 108 'Suryanamaskar' (Sun Salutation) Event in the city to celebrate the International Yoga Day with the generous support of ONGC, IIT ASHRAM, and Polycab. Prof. Parimal Vyas, Vice-chancellor of The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) was a chief guest in this magnificent event held in the early morning at 4.30 am on Tuesday.

This fabulous event had 276 participants from India and some European nations like Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Norway. The most noteworthy thing about this event was: it was held to make a record in the Limca Book of World Record through doing 108 sun salutations in total by 276 people at once. Each 'Surya Namaskar' round comprises 12 steps and 276 participants have performed total 29808 'Surya Namaskar' with over 3.5k moving steps in 117 minutes. The excellent performance of 'Yog Sadhaks' between 12 to 76 years of age in the early morning between 4.30 am to 6.30 am was praised by media and the government sources alike.

Yoga Niketan has also successfully organized 'Yoga Shibirs' between June 1 to June 19 at 42 other locations in Vadodara to mark the celebration of International Yoga Day. All the participants have praised this activity and considered it as an inspiration for all the generations. One of the participants said, "'Yoga' can rejuvenate us from within. I am here to learn 'Surya Namaskar' and will make it a part of my routine." Another participant congratulated 'Yoga Niketan' for its achievement with these words: "In the time when people don't think of others, 'Yoga Niketan' is offering selfless services to the society. I admire the organization and I wish I could be a part of it!" The European people also enthusiastically participated in the event and got acquainted with the Indian culture.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajesh Thakor, Senior GM of Polycab remained present with his team to cheer and motivate the participants. Mr. Thakor also congratulated the "Yoga Niketan" organization for successfully organizing a huge event combining people of various age groups. As one of the sponsors of this grand 'Yoga' event, Polycab has extended his support to the non-profit organization's social work and showed the company's commitment toward CSR (Corporate Social Responsibilities).

For More Information Visit http://polycab.com/

Media Contact
POLYCAB WIRES PVT. LTD.
022-24327074
***@polycab.com
