Rising Incidences of Chronic Liver Diseases Driving the Market
"Growing incidences of hepatitis B and C, cirrhosis, obesity will drive the global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market", says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drug Sales (Nexavar & Miripla), Pipeline Analysis and Global Market Forecast 2022", obesity is also a major risk factor of hepatocellular carcinoma. According to WHO, in 2014, more than 1.9 billion Billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. Of these, over 600 million Million adults were obese. Overall, about 13% of the world's adult population was was obese in 2014. The contribution of obesity to the overall HCC is driven to a large extent by the prevalence of obesity in the general population.
Globally, alcohol misuse is the fifth leading risk factor for pre-mature death and disability among people between the ages of 15 and 49. In the age group 20–39 years, approximately 25% percent of the total deaths are alcohol attributed. Heavy alcohol consumption can lead to the development of cirrhosis, which in turn increases the risk for hepatocellular carcinoma. Moreover, Cigarette smoking is also becoming more recognized as a potential factor in the development of liver cancer.
