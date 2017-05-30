 
News By Tag
* Hepatocellular Carcinoma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Rising Incidences of Chronic Liver Diseases Driving the Market

"Growing incidences of hepatitis B and C, cirrhosis, obesity will drive the global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market", says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The rising incidences of chronic liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, Cirrhosis, NAFLD, and many others contributes to increase the rate of hepatocellular carcinoma. The rate of chronic HCV infection is affected by a person's age, gender, race, and viral immune response. Approximately 75%-85% of HCV-infected persons will progress to chronic HCV infection; and are at risk for the development of extrahepatic manifestations, compensated and decompensated cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drug Sales (Nexavar & Miripla), Pipeline Analysis and Global Market Forecast 2022", obesity is also a major risk factor of hepatocellular carcinoma. According to WHO, in 2014, more than 1.9 billion Billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. Of these, over 600 million Million adults were obese. Overall, about 13% of the world's adult population was was obese in 2014. The contribution of obesity to the overall HCC is driven to a large extent by the prevalence of obesity in the general population.

Globally, alcohol misuse is the fifth leading risk factor for pre-mature death and disability among people between the ages of 15 and 49. In the age group 20–39 years, approximately 25% percent of the total deaths are alcohol attributed. Heavy alcohol consumption can lead to the development of cirrhosis, which in turn increases the risk for hepatocellular carcinoma. Moreover, Cigarette smoking is also becoming more recognized as a potential factor in the development of liver cancer.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM906.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share