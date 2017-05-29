 
News By Tag
* London Attacks
* Edmonton Movers
* Canadian Comedian
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
May 2017
313029


London Bridge Will Not Fall - A poem by James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau Released

The following is an inspirational poem for the world after yet more cowardly attacks in the UK. Writtem by James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau and owner of Canadian Relocation Specialists.
 
 
London Attacks
London Attacks
LONDON, England - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- In comedy, international relocations and transportation I have many friends and clients accross the pond. My thoughts and prayers are with you!

London Bridge Will Not Fall

London Bridge is not falling down

Pride of country, people and the Crown

Lives may be lost but not in vein

For freedom for all will rise again

We shed a tear for all those lost

We know this battle comes with a cost

When the evil rises and shows it's head

The people show strength and look ahead

These acts of terror that are so wrong

Will never win as we stand strong

The violence will one day cease

Then we can all live in peace

Until that day we will never quit

In the face of terror we shall spit

Until that day we must remember all

We have lost and answer that call

One day soon we will live as one

Mothers Fathers Daughters and Sons

Sharing a love for all people and beliefs

No more bloodshed on our streets

Peace - Love - Tolerance - Acceptance

By James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau

London, United Kingdom #London United Kingdom http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com to get in touch with James.

Contact
The Canadian Comedian
7789082811
***@karymovers.com
End
Source:THE Canadian Comedian
Email:***@karymovers.com Email Verified
Tags:London Attacks, Edmonton Movers, Canadian Comedian
Industry:Media
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kary Movers Ltd News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share