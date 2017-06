London Bridge Will Not Fall - A poem by James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau Released

The following is an inspirational poem for the world after yet more cowardly attacks in the UK. Writtem by James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau and owner of Canadian Relocation Specialists.

In comedy, international relocations and transportation I have many friends and clients across the pond. My thoughts and prayers are with you!

London Bridge Will Not Fall

London Bridge is not falling down
Pride of country, people and the Crown
Lives may be lost but not in vain
For freedom for all will rise again

We shed a tear for all those lost
We know this battle comes with a cost
When the evil rises and shows its head
The people show strength and look ahead

These acts of terror that are so wrong
Will never win as we stand strong
The violence will one day cease
Then we can all live in peace

Until that day we will never quit
In the face of terror we shall spit
Until that day we must remember all
We have lost and answer that call

One day soon we will live as one
Mothers Fathers Daughters and Sons
Sharing a love for all people and beliefs
No more bloodshed on our streets

Peace - Love - Tolerance - Acceptance

By James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau