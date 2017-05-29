News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
London Bridge Will Not Fall - A poem by James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau Released
The following is an inspirational poem for the world after yet more cowardly attacks in the UK. Writtem by James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau and owner of Canadian Relocation Specialists.
London Bridge Will Not Fall
London Bridge is not falling down
Pride of country, people and the Crown
Lives may be lost but not in vein
For freedom for all will rise again
We shed a tear for all those lost
We know this battle comes with a cost
When the evil rises and shows it's head
The people show strength and look ahead
These acts of terror that are so wrong
Will never win as we stand strong
The violence will one day cease
Then we can all live in peace
Until that day we will never quit
In the face of terror we shall spit
Until that day we must remember all
We have lost and answer that call
One day soon we will live as one
Mothers Fathers Daughters and Sons
Sharing a love for all people and beliefs
No more bloodshed on our streets
Peace - Love - Tolerance - Acceptance
By James "THE Canadian Comedian" Cousineau
London, United Kingdom #London United Kingdom http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com to get in touch with James.
Contact
The Canadian Comedian
7789082811
***@karymovers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse