GBSH Consult Group wins big in awards
GBSH Consult Group Shines Again on both domestic and global awards
The Inaugural Vision 2030 Awards has announced its 2017 awards category finalists - and GBSH Consult Group's Executive Chairman H.E. Prof Dr. Ambassador Tal Edgars has been designated a finalist for the Driver for Change Award.
The Vision 2030 Awards are a first of its kind in South Africa. The awards are unique and recognise the achievements and success stories of organisations, enterprises and individuals that are actively demonstrating alignment to the government's Nine-Point Plan to boost economic growth and achieve the milestones set by the National Development Plan (NDP).
The awards, and the accompanying Vision 2030 Summit, will draw together a host of business leaders and government leaders - the commitment of both parties is integral to the success of the NDP.
Leading by example, the winners showcased by these Awards will inspire their peers and all stakeholders nationwide to pledge commitment to the NDP - not in words alone but in actions that move the nation forward.
Commenting on GBSH Consult Group's Executive Chairman H.E. Prof Dr. Ambassador Tal Edgars' s achievement, CEO Dr. Catherine .M. Lindiwe said, "This award comes at a time when the call for transformation is a national agenda and having our very own Group Executive Chairman be the leading catalyst as a driver of change makes all the more sense to support the initatives driven by any agenda to propel South Africa forward. We are proud of both him and the other finalists and wish them the very best"
This year's Vision 2030 Award winners will be announced to the nation on 22 June 2017
at the highly anticipated awards ceremony to be held at Birchwood Hotel, Johannesburg.
Sponsors on board include the Human Resource Development Council, Operation Phakisa, Public Sector Manager and Nemisa. Over 100 nominations were received for this year's awards, covering categories including Agriculture, Minerals, Infrastructure Development, Science and Technology, Healthcare and Education and Powering South Africa (Energy).
Key industry stakeholders such as Dr Mathews Phosa, Dr Raymond Patel, Xolani Qubeka, Thabo Masombuka, Neville Francis Nicolau, Maphefo Anno-Frempong and Felleng Yende will be attending the Vision 2030 Summit, as panellists. Their common goal: to address the challenges of the NDP and how all South African stakeholders can help to overcome them.
Becoming a finalist is an achievement in itself as the entries are judged by a community of influential judges, and the Vision 2030 Awards is a ground-breaking first for South Africa.
Other awards scooped within the year aso far are:
• 2017 SA Vision 2030 Awards Driver of Change Award Finalist – Prof. Ambassador Dr. Tal Edgars
• 2017 Best Regional Enterprise by the Socrates Committee, Oxford UK.
• 2017 Best Global Management Consulting Service by Sub-Saharan Awards MEA Markets
• 2017 MEA Markets Best Business Development Consultancy-
• 2017 Best Management Consultant of the Year Corporate Vision UK – H.E. Prof. Ambassador Tal Edgars
• 2017 Wealth & Finance International's Five Star Consultants for 2017 in the UK
• 2017 Best in Performance Improvement in The UK by Corporate Vision
• 2017 Most innovative Business in South Africa' as part of the '2017 Africa's Most Innovative' by Acquisition International Magazine, UK
• 2017 'Ones to Watch 2017; MEA Company of Excellence Award' by Middle East and African Markets
• BIZZ 2017 by World Confederation of Businesses, USA
• 2017 South African Financial Markets Firm of the Year ACQ Law Awards UK
• 2017 South African Strategy and Management Consultancy Firm of the Year by ACQ Law Awards UK
• 2017 South African GameChanger of the Year – H.E.Dr. Ambassador Tal Edgars
