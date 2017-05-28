Desperate Land—A Tale of the War Within

Contact

-- Anxiety, inquisitiveness and desperation;all of these are traits of Jack, the protagonist of Desperate Land. You might be wondering what is Jack desperate about? He wants to find out what the truth that keeps coming back to his mind. Do you want to know what is it? Then pick up a copy of the book.Bobo Doley, the author says that the book is about what he has incorporated from the few years of being interested in the human mind that has taught him that it's an annoying piece of heavy machinery that has never failed to confound the likes of him. The inspiration to this book, Bobo says, can be traced back to the obsession he had with the mighty Achilles and the notion of love he expresses for glory and honour and the lust for immortality with a handful of transcendental literature and a few movies that left him with an admiration for things left to us as individuals to explain in any way our minds want to.The protagonist of the book is Jack who like every young adult has plenty struggles to deal with, besides a certain apprehension that he has for "the men in white" (as he calls them). He is in love with Dominique who according to him is the most beautiful woman he has ever seen. Dominique has an almost sad and ugly one-sided love affair with a narcissistic knight.On one side is this love story, and on other side is some fantasy and excitement. Jack has a vague remembrance of a comfortable woman in yellow that keeps making her way back to his subconscious making him want to scratch the itch the big wall enveloping the memory provides. What does the big wall hide? Who are the men in white? Does he find a way to Dominique's heart rescuing her from the pain the Knight provides? Will he finally figure out who the woman in yellow is?The author Bobo Doley a.k.a. Pradeep Doley Barman is from Guwahati, Assam and presently resides in New Delhi where he is pursuing a master's degree in environment and development at Ambedkar University. He is a graduate in political science from Ramjas College of Delhi University after passing out from Army Public School, Narangi in Guwahati.Apart from writing, he has other interests that justifies as stimulants for his soul. He is a part of a project band called the Skrappack Project currently based in Shillong, Meghalaya, where he plays the bass, the guitar and writes songs. They have released two songs in the last 11months. He also is big fan of the growing sport of mixed martial arts and has been a martial artist since he was a child. He holds a pro record of 4 wins and no losses as an MMA practitioner and holds many medals in amateur Muay Thai and Wushu. He defines MMA as poetry in motion using nothing but your body as a paint brush.He has also represented his school in basketball and football. He is an avid dog lover and has 10 dogs some of which are rescues. The author enjoys art work and loves reading comics and playing video games in his leisure.