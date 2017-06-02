BEST Inc. Launches ipctraining.com Solder Training Web Site

New portal for PCB assembly industry solder, wire harness and PCB training

-- BEST Inc. is pleased to announce a web site, www.ipctraining.com, dedicated to IPC certification training. This new web site, a companion to the longstanding solder.net web site, is filled with lots of useful information and resources having to do with IPC certification training programs.The site has numerous distinct areas for IPC training issues. The site has a section where various IPC training materials from IPC such as standards and training resources can be purchased using an easy-to-navigate e-commerce cart. In addition, the site has class schedules, class description, instructor bios and more information about IPC training and certification programs. The interface is mobile friendly meaning it shows up the same easy-to-use way whether you are navigating on a desktop, pad or phone.Alex Conley, training coordinator for BEST's training area, said the following about the new web site, "Customers now have a single source for information on IPC solder training and certification. They can ask questions and get information about the various IPC certification training classes."Visit ipctraining.com to review the new web portal for IPC training and certification information or call BEST Inc. at (847) 797-9250 to ask questions about IPC certification training.About Business Electronics Soldering Technologies (BEST)Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, BEST is a master IPC-certified solder and wire harness training center certifying students and instructors in IPC-A-620, J-STD-001, IPC-A-610 and IPC 7711/21. In addition, BEST is a supplier of PCB rework and repair services as well as tools for those services in the communications, computer, industrial, automotive, avionic and military sectors.info@solder.net