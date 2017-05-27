News By Tag
Richmond Based Children Incorporated Changing 250,000 Children's Lives....and Counting
Twenty years ago, Dr. Richard Carlson's best-selling book Don't Sweat the Small Stuff forged a legacy that is carried on by Dr. Carlson's widow, Kristine, selling 25 million copies and magnifying the global movement towards mindfulness and self-care. It was the book's mention of Children Incorporated as the Carlsons' preferred charity that was, in the words of current Director of Development Shelley Callahan, "one of the most meaningful things to happen to our organization."
This latest effort is just one of many in support of Children Incorporated's global mission to confront childhood poverty through direct intervention:
For over 50 years, Children Incorporated has been a pioneer in the field of international charity, connecting individual donors to specific children in need both in the United States and around the world. The story of Children Incorporated, from humble beginnings of a determined American traveler connecting her wealthy friends with Guatamalan orphans, to one of the most respected and productive charities around, is one that is worthy of attention and discussion, and a way of bringing power and possibility to life in a too-often uncertain and disheartening world.
