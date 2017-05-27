Miranda Lambert on Delilah Tonight!

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- DELILAH, the most-listened-to woman on radio, welcomes Grammy award winner and country music superstar, MIRANDA LAMBERT, to her highly-rated radio show tonight, Friday, June 2, 2017.

Miranda and Delilah share some "girl-talk" and the inspiraton behind her hit song, "Tin Man."

Find out what Miranda says about her life recently, and you might just hear a little 'Pistol Annies' news, too!

Delilah, the nationally syndicated nighttime radio program, is heard by over 8 million people on over 180 radio stations across the United States and internationally on the American Forces Network in Japan, Korea and Central Europe along with the iHeart Radio app and on the brand new podcast, Conversations with Delilah - available through iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher

The top-rated show broadcasts daily from 7 p.m. to midnight in all time zones and features Delilah's distinctive blend of storytelling, sympathetic listening and encouragement – all scored with adult contemporary music. Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, the 2016 Marconi Award winner for "National/Syndicated Personality of the Year" is also the author of three books. In 2003, Delilah established Point Hope as a voice for forgotten children everywhere. Daily broadcasts, caring for her children, running a foundation, writing books, traveling and public speaking add up to a very busy life for Delilah, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

