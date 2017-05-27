Save the date for 2017 Uncommon Evening gala – November 2, 2017

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Uncommon Friends Foundation is pleased to announce its 2017 Uncommon Evening annual fundraiser gala will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gale McBride Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens  in Fort Myers. The event chair is Kerri Goldsmith and co-chair is Caryn Smith, members of the Uncommon Friends Foundation's board of directors. This year's theme is, "Starry, Starry Night" and dress is semi-formal/cocktail attire.

Nominations for the prestigious Business Ethics Award are now open online at https://uncommonfriends.org/business-ethicsand due by September 1. The award is presented in conjunction with Florida Gulf Coast University's Chair of Business Ethics to a Southwest Florida business in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades or Hendry county that exemplifies the highest standards of ethical behavior throughout its organization and in its dealings with the public.

For information on sponsorships and reservations for Uncommon Evening, contact Executive Director Jennifer Nelson at jennifer@uncommonfriends.org  or call 239-337-9503. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to support the Uncommon Friends Foundation and its work in character education, promoting ethics in business, student scholarships, and historic preservation of the Burroughs Home and James Newton Archives.

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit https://uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.

Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@uncommonfriends.org
