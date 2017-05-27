News By Tag
Save the date for 2017 Uncommon Evening gala – November 2, 2017
Nominations for Uncommon Friends Foundation's Business Ethics Award now open
Nominations for the prestigious Business Ethics Award are now open online at https://uncommonfriends.org/
For information on sponsorships and reservations for Uncommon Evening, contact Executive Director Jennifer Nelson at jennifer@uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to support the Uncommon Friends Foundation and its work in character education, promoting ethics in business, student scholarships, and historic preservation of the Burroughs Home and James Newton Archives.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit https://uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.
