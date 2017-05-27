 
GeoComm Releases A New Way to Validate Public Safety Grade GIS

 
 
SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- GeoComm is pleased to announce the release of GeoComm GIS Data Hub, a GIS data management solution providing GIS data insights to help 9-1-1 authorities achieve public safety grade GIS data. GIS Data Hub validates and reports on GIS data quality for 9-1-1, Next Generation 9-1-1(NG9-1-1) and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) mapping. The GIS Data Hub:

• Provides GIS data insights through rigorous quality control and reporting processes
• Transforms disparate GIS datasets into a common schema
• Aggregates GIS datasets into a seamless coverage area
• Provides map data packages formatted to meet 9-1-1 mapping, CAD, or NG9-1-1 system requirements

Providing GIS data insights, GIS Data Hub is a pathway to the GIS data improvements needed for reliable public safety grade GIS data. It quickly validates GIS and related data against industry standards through actionable reporting. GIS Data Hub is available on-demand and with varying subscription accesses based on usage and the needs of your jurisdiction.

GIS Data Hub is the foundational piece of public safety GIS systems, helping users meet obligated GIS requirements for NG9-1-1. In addition, this GIS data management solution, empowers users and assists with common challenges experienced by:

• Local, regional, and state 9-1-1 authorities and GIS administrators
• Local GIS Data Maintainers
• CAD or PSAP Mapping Agencies

"We are excited to release this ground-breaking software that helps simplify GIS data lifecycle management by transforming, validating, reporting, aggregating, and packaging GIS related data for use within public safety systems. GIS Data Hub supports 9-1-1 agencies goals of understanding where their data needs to be improved to meet industry standards, but more importantly make their GIS content actionable and valuable for use within their systems," Greg Spadorcio, Director of GIS Data Management Solutions.

Providing actionable quality GIS data, GIS Data Hub is a powerful tool designed to supercharge your GIS validation process and quality control checks. Stop by GeoComm's booth number 427 at the 2017 NENA Conference or visit www.geo-comm.com to learn more.

About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center; map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit  www.geo-comm.com

