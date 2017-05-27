News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer SEO Friendly Web Development Service to Its Global Client
Digital Marketers India (DMIn), an Indian Digital Marketing Agency has announced to offer SEO friendly website development services to its global customers.
According to the announcement, this service is similar to web development service which is offered by any other professional web development company. The unique point of this service is the company will ensure to develop an SEO friendly website. Not only this, the developed website will be designed and developed by keeping the target audience in mind to develop a user friendly and engaging website which is easy to understand and navigate by any visitor of the website.
The spokesperson of the company addressed the media and shared, "As everyone knows, we provide Digital Marketing Services to our customers across the globe. The first step of digital marketing is Website Optimization. When we look at the website, in 95% of cases, this websites are poorly developed and doesn't have the SEO standards in it. Then, we provide an array of suggestions, and the web development team has to make many changes in the website to make it SEO friendly. This is total waste of time and money for the customers. As they already invested for development and now, they have to invest in revamping the website. To ensure, this time and money can be saved, we have introduced the service of SEO friendly website development. According to this service, we will perform website development by applying all required SEO standards to make website a treat for search-bots so those can easily crawl and index the website in SERP (Search Engine Result Pages). Furthermore, this website will be user friendly which means easy to digest, understand and navigate."
The spokesperson of Digital Marketers India further shared the benefits of this SEO friendly website development. The key benefits of SEO friendly web development are listed below:
· Easy to crawl and index website by search-bots
· Put building block for Digital marketing activities
· Helps in gaining some search engine ranking benefits
· Saves time of redevelopment to make it user and SEO friendly later when company decides to perform SEO
· Saves money
· Increase chances of lead generation
· And more
The spokesperson of Digital Marketers India has advised the curious people to explore their webpage http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Marketer India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse