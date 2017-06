Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer SEO Friendly Web Development Service to Its Global Client

Digital Marketers India (DMIn), an Indian Digital Marketing Agency has announced to offer SEO friendly website development services to its global customers.

-- Digital Marketers India (DMIn) is an India based digital marketing company which offers a wide array of services in the digital marketing and advertising arena. The company also offers different services related to business development, such as professional and corporate training sessions, business consulting and much more. The company has added one more service in its kitty by announcing to offer "". The company has added a webpage providing the details of this service on their official website which can be accessed here for more details:According to the announcement, this service is similar to web development service which is offered by any other professional web development company. The unique point of this service is the company will ensure to develop an SEO friendly website. Not only this, the developed website will be designed and developed by keeping the target audience in mind to develop a user friendly and engaging website which is easy to understand and navigate by any visitor of the website.The spokesperson of the company addressed the media and shared, "As everyone knows, we provideto our customers across the globe. The first step of digital marketing is. When we look at the website, in 95% of cases, this websites are poorly developed and doesn't have the SEO standards in it. Then, we provide an array of suggestions, and the web development team has to make many changes in the website to make it SEO friendly. This is total waste of time and money for the customers. As they already invested for development and now, they have to invest in revamping the website. To ensure, this time and money can be saved, we have introduced the service of. According to this service, we will perform website development by applying all required SEO standards to make website a treat for search-bots so those can easily crawl and index the website in SERP (Search Engine Result Pages). Furthermore, this website will be user friendly which means easy to digest, understand and navigate."The spokesperson of Digital Marketers India further shared the benefits of this SEO friendly website development. The· Easy to crawl and index website by search-bots· Put building block for Digital marketing activities· Helps in gaining some search engine ranking benefits· Saves time of redevelopment to make it user and SEO friendly later when company decides to perform SEO· Saves money· Increase chances of lead generation· And moreThe spokesperson of Digital Marketers India has advised the curious people to explore their webpage http://digitalmarketersindia.com/ seo-friendly- web-develop... . It provides complete details of this offered service.