Microsoft and Qualcomm Partnership- Window 10 running on Snapdragon 835
At the annual computer expo Computex Taipei, Microsoft has announced its partnership with Qualcomm, which means you will get to use a Microsoft Windows computer that is light, thin, fan-less and powered by Snapdragon 835.
And it is clear that embedding the ARM (Advanced RISC Machine) processor into the computer would increase the battery life by up to 50. To make it look like a desktop, the company has added a 46-inch monitor and wireless keyboard as well as mouse. The device will make you able to take advantage of Windows 10 for ARM and Snapdragon 835 platform, which means you can run all advanced desktop applications like Microsoft Office along with Windows UWP applications.
According to the sources, Lenovo, Asus and HP are the three big brands to be manufacturing this device. Apart from longer battery life, the other feature this device will have is better connectivity as they may use Snapdragon 835's onboard X 16 LTE modem to bump the gigabit wireless speeds which in turn will reduce the reliance on WiFi networks. In short, when you will purchase a Windows 10 device with the Snapdragon processor, you will get Bluetooth 5, fastest LTE modem, integrated GPU that supports 4K videos and much more.
About Your PC Assistant: Your PC Assistant is a tech support company based in Merced. We provide all the latest tech news and online support for HP printers, Norton Antivirus and more. http://www.yourpcassistant.com/
