The Commerce Shop To Exhibit At IRCE 2017
The Commerce Shop Team is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2017 Internet Retailer Conference + Exhibition (IRCE) at McCormick Place West, Chicago.
The Commerce Shop is a leading open source eCommerce development company based in Atlanta and Los Angeles specializing in Magento software development (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/
With the rising need for retailers to maintain an eCommerce store, they have worked closely with many prominent retailers and helped them establish successful online stores. They are pioneers in providing apt solutions across industries for reducing customer's cart abandonment and increasing user engagement.
IRCE is the right place if you're looking to understand the dynamics of the current eCommerce scenario. Also, The Commerce Shop is your right partner to learn more about Magento CRO. They are geared up with plenty of giveaways and exciting offers to their participants.
· Visit their booth and demo their new personalization tool
· An awesome opportunity to win a free Magento CRO audit.
· Talk to our certified CRO experts and enhance your conversion rate.
For more information, visit their page (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/
About The Commerce Shop
The Commerce Shop (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/
