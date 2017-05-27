 
The Commerce Shop To Exhibit At IRCE 2017

The Commerce Shop Team is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2017 Internet Retailer Conference + Exhibition (IRCE) at McCormick Place West, Chicago.
 
 
ATLANTA - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta, Georgia, June 2nd, 2017

The Commerce Shop is a leading open source eCommerce development company based in Atlanta and Los Angeles specializing in Magento software development (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/ecommerce-development-services/magento-development/). The company offers custom eCommerce services and personalization services that are crucial to online conversions (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/conversion-rate-calculator/) and revenue.

The Commerce Shop Team is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2017 Internet Retailer Conference + Exhibition (IRCE) at McCormick Place West, Chicago. You can visit them each day at booth #1659 from June 6th to June 9th, 2017.

With the rising need for retailers to maintain an eCommerce store, they have worked closely with many prominent retailers and helped them establish successful online stores. They are pioneers in providing apt solutions across industries for reducing customer's cart abandonment and increasing user engagement.

IRCE is the right place if you're looking to understand the dynamics of the current eCommerce scenario. Also, The Commerce Shop is your right partner to learn more about Magento CRO. They are geared up with plenty of giveaways and exciting offers to their participants.

·         Visit their booth and demo their  new personalization tool

·         An awesome opportunity to win a free Magento CRO audit.

·         Talk to our certified CRO experts and enhance your conversion rate.

For more information, visit their page (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/tradeshows/irce-2017/).

About The Commerce Shop

The Commerce Shop (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/) is a Magento development firm from Atlanta. Their expert eCommerce team includes a panel of certified Magento developers and CRO specialist. Their main aim is to reduce shopping cart abandonment and improve online conversion for enhanced sales and customer engagement.

