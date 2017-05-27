Pope Flynn Opens Charleston Office, Adds Procurement and Construction Practice

Pat Flynn, Construction, Procurement, and LItigation, Pope Flynn

-- Pope Flynn, a South Carolina-based law firm concentrating in public finance and governmental law, has opened an office in Charleston, South Carolina. The office is the fourth for Pope Flynn, which also has offices in Columbia and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Pope Flynn has also added a third practice in procurement law and construction, architecture/engineering, and complex tort litigation and counsel to complement the firm's focus on public finance and the representation of state and local governments.The addition of the procurement, construction, and litigation practice allows Pope Flynn to advise public and private clients on a wide range of issues related to construction and other project development issues, from procurement and contract negotiation to, where necessary, dispute resolution and litigation. The new practice is led by Pat Flynn, an attorney with more than twenty years of experience in complex construction/design defect litigation, Federal, State and local government contract formation and procurement, major commercial insurance liability litigation, dispute resolution, and complex tort and commercial litigation. Flynn is joined by Michael Allen, whose practice focuses on complex tort and construction litigation."We are very pleased to join Pope Flynn, as its extensive practice relating to the financing of public projects correlates closely with my practice in procurement and construction,"says Flynn. "I believe that the combination of our respective practices will benefit all of our existing clients. The synergy created by our combined practices will provide the opportunity to offer advice and counsel to our clients at all stages of a project, from inception and procurement through financing and construction, focusing on the prevention and resolution of disputes all throughout the process.""Pope Flynn has worked in the Lowcountry since our founding in 2008," said Margaret Pope, founding partner of Pope Flynn, "and I began my public finance career in an office in downtown Charleston, so I'm very glad we have opened a Charleston office at last.""With the growing number of clients we serve in the Lowcountry, we recognized the need to add a fourth office in this booming region," said Joe Lucas, managing partner of Pope Flynn. "We're thrilled to have found the right place, the right time, and the right people in Pat and Michael to do that. Our attorneys travel the state to work with clients, and it will be helpful to have another base for operations and consulting."Flynn's experience includes the representation of owners, contractors, and design professionals, as well as subcontractors and suppliers in projects throughout South Carolina. He began his legal career as Law Clerk for U.S. District Judge Falcon Hawkins in Charleston, and his clients include the Prime Contractor in the recent $175 million improvement project at the Charleston International Airport. He recently resolved a construction-defect dispute as counsel for Calvary Baptist Church, one of the oldest African American Baptist congregations in Charleston.Flynn currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the South Carolina Federal Credit Union, and previously served as Chairman of the Charleston County Library Board of Trustees. He is a frequent speaker at events for a number of local and regional construction and design professional organizations. He recently retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve, having served for thirty years including on active duty aboard a destroyer and on an Admiral's Staff, and on various reserve assignments, including a reserve frigate based at the Charleston Naval Station. He received his degree in Accounting from the University of South Carolina in 1985, and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1992.Prior to his graduation from the Charleston School of Law with a J.D., Allen's career was in commercial real estate. He is a member of the Palmetto Society, and graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Financial Management with an emphasis in Real Estate and a minor in Accounting.The Charleston office address is 170 Meeting Street, Suite 510, Charleston, SC 29401; the main office line is (843) 790-9570.