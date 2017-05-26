 

Maxx Marketing Enters Strategic Partnership with Licensing Matters Global

 
CHICAGO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxx Marketing (Maxx), a WPP Group company, has entered a strategic partnership with Licensing Matters Global (LM), a full-service licensing agency. LM will assist Maxx and its clients to maximize their usage and manage acquisitions of entertainment, sports, art, corporate brand, and celebrity licenses. LM will also direct Maxx's outbound licensing efforts.

"We see this partnership as extremely timely and beneficial given the increasing demand from our clients on widening the licensing advisory solution to further their marketing and financial performance, and the capabilities we believe this partnership will enhance," said Maxx CEO, Michael Kwan.

With over two decades of global licensing, retail, and brand management experience, Licensing Matters will strengthen Maxx's positioning as one of the world's leading marketing and product solution agencies. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the range of expertise and services both agencies will offer their clientele.

"Having worked with Maxx Marketing for over 20 years on many successful projects, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to deepen our involvement with one of the world's leading marketing and product solutions agencies; together we will do great things!" said Licensing Matters' Founder Mark Matheny.

Matheny is a licensing industry veteran and trailblazer who has created and led companies such as Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Global Brands Group, a master global licensee for FIFA World Cup.

Maxx Marketing is a global licensing and product solutions agency with expertise in inbound licensing services. http://www.maxx-marketing.com

Licensing Matters is a global full-service licensing agency. http://www.licensingmattersglobal.com

