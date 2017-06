The Hooplas announce "Midas Touch" music video from "American Junk" EP

Ocean City band makes formal debut with high-energy rock music

The Hooplas - "Midas Touch"

-- Ocean City, Maryland-based rock band The Hooplas have announced the release of their new music video "Midas Touch." The second single from the band's debut EP "American Junk," "Midas Touch" is highly rhythmic and features a very catchy hook.Directed by members Lovechile, Ben Martin, and Wise Rebel Films. The camera briefly intrudes on a house of partygoers as The Hooplas do their job in keeping the unruly crowd alive with their solid rock tunes. You can check out the "Midas Touch" on Youtube at https://youtu.be/8gJHVC6e2zIsays Ben Martin (Bass/Vocals), when asked about filming the video for Midas Touch.Made up of 5 members, including Adam Martin (Guitar/Vocals), Ben Martin (Bass/Vocals), Cody Bush (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Seth Paul (Synth) and Lovechile (Drums), The Hooplas have cultivated a truly dynamic sound which is heard in their music. Known for their lively performance sets and relentless energy, the group's recently released EP, "American Junk" features the same intensity as heard on stage.Consisting of 6-tracks, "American Junk" is available on iTunes at https://itun.es/ us/yzqQfb . For more information on upcoming performances, please visit www.thehooplas.com The Hooplas are a modern progressive rock group from Ocean City, MD. Twin brothers Adam and Ben Martin started the band. While their musical influences might not be identical, they share the love of making music. Musicians Cody Bush, Lovechile and Seth Paul round out the band's roster and form the unique, fresh sound that defines The Hooplas. With their set list of all original songs, passionate live performances and fun to watch music videos, The Hooplas have something to offer for fans near and far. For more information go to www.thehooplas.com, or follow The Hooplas on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/thehooplas) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/thehooplas) (@thehooplas)