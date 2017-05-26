News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Hooplas announce "Midas Touch" music video from "American Junk" EP
Ocean City band makes formal debut with high-energy rock music
Directed by members Lovechile, Ben Martin, and Wise Rebel Films. The camera briefly intrudes on a house of partygoers as The Hooplas do their job in keeping the unruly crowd alive with their solid rock tunes. You can check out the "Midas Touch" on Youtube at https://youtu.be/
"We have a lot of fun making the videos. It is our hope that everyone who watches will see what a good time we have doing what we love, and become an instant fan of The Hooplas," says Ben Martin (Bass/Vocals)
Made up of 5 members, including Adam Martin (Guitar/Vocals)
Consisting of 6-tracks, "American Junk" is available on iTunes at https://itun.es/
About The Hooplas
The Hooplas are a modern progressive rock group from Ocean City, MD. Twin brothers Adam and Ben Martin started the band. While their musical influences might not be identical, they share the love of making music. Musicians Cody Bush, Lovechile and Seth Paul round out the band's roster and form the unique, fresh sound that defines The Hooplas. With their set list of all original songs, passionate live performances and fun to watch music videos, The Hooplas have something to offer for fans near and far. For more information go to www.thehooplas.com, or follow The Hooplas on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse