Dr. Laura Bridges Voted As One Of Tampa's Top General Dentists
"I am grateful to be pursuing my passion for offering exceptional dental care in my hometown community and learning that I was recognized by my peers for doing something I love is truly an honor," said Dr. Bridges. "This is indeed a proud moment for me, my staff and my family," she added. The dentist also thanked all of her patients for entrusting their care to the Bridges Dental family. Moreover, her peers from the dental community of Florida have also congratulated her upon this success.
According to Dr. Bridges, Tampa Bay has an amazing network of general dentist and dental specialists and that is what makes this award so special to her as it was voted on by her peers. Bridges Dental is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. New patients can make an appointment to see Dr. Bridges by calling the office at 813-654-3399. Bridges Dental accepts over 14 major PPO dental insurances and also offers their own in-house dental wellness plan for patients without dental insurance. Visit Bridges Dental at http://www.bridgesdental.com.
Bridges Dental
