Dr. Laura Bridges Voted As One Of Tampa's Top General Dentists

 
 
Dr. Laura Bridges
Dr. Laura Bridges
TAMPA, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The June/July publication of Florida's Tampa Magazine has announced that Dr. Laura Bridges was voted as one of the top general dentists in the Tampa Bay area. Dr. Bridges was selected after Tampa Magazine sent ballots to over 900 active and licensed dentists practicing in the Tampa Bay area.  The selection of Dr. Laura Bridges was a result of the anonymous voting conducted by active area dentists.

"I am grateful to be pursuing my passion for offering exceptional dental care in my hometown community and learning that I was recognized by my peers for doing something I love is truly an honor," said Dr. Bridges.  "This is indeed a proud moment for me, my staff and my family," she added. The dentist also thanked all of her patients for entrusting their care to the Bridges Dental family. Moreover, her peers from the dental community of Florida have also congratulated her upon this success.

According to Dr. Bridges, Tampa Bay has an amazing network of general dentist and dental specialists and that is what makes this award so special to her as it was voted on by her peers. Bridges Dental is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. New patients can make an appointment to see Dr. Bridges by calling the office at 813-654-3399. Bridges Dental accepts over 14 major PPO dental insurances and also offers their own in-house dental wellness plan for patients without dental insurance. Visit Bridges Dental at http://www.bridgesdental.com.

