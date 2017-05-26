 
White Collar, Back Pumps Summer Book Tour with Dr. Sheria D. Rowe

 
 
Listed Under

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Sheria Rowe, President of DRowe Enterprise is pleased to announce White Collar, Black Pumps Summer Book Tour. The book tour will consist of stops in Charlotte, NC, Fayetteville, NC, Atlanta, GA, and New York City. The tour will also consist of a Q&A with Dr. Sheria Rowe, book signing, and giveaways. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy signature cocktails provided by Signature Sipz. Signature Sipz is a beverage crafting company that specializes in crafting signature cocktails. Each guest who purchase a copy of White Collar, Black Pumps will receive a custom bottle. Guests will also receive custom products provided by Mulah Cosmetics and sweet treats sponsored by Tiffs Touch.

About White Collar, Black Pumps

White Collar, Black Pumps is a novel that follows two women who discover several challenges and barriers throughout their careers. Dr. London Royster is the CEO of a top advertising agency. She struggles with accepting her failed career in corporate America and failed relationships, which continues to follow her. Shelley McGrady, who is Dr. Royster's best friend attempts to balance her marriage, career as a defense attorney, and her efforts to make partner at her firm. With barriers from workplace discrimination, to being the "token" woman; White Collar, Black Pumps will demonstrate how women can beat all odds and break barriers.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/white-collar-black-pumps-sum... to RSVP for your city!

To order your copy of White Collar, Black Pumps, visit http://www.sheriarowe.com/shop

About Dr. Sheria D. Rowe

Dr. Sheria D. Rowe is a college professor, president of DRowe Enterprise, and author. Rowe is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina and currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. She received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Masters of Information Science, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. Upon completion of her Doctorate, Rowe began focusing on her career and other business ventures.

While staying busy as an entrepreneur, educator, and author, Dr. Rowe always make time for her community and her continued initiatives for women in business. Being an advocate for women in business, Dr. Rowe is the "mastermind" behind the Women in Business Summit, which is an event for women in business to connect, learn, and grow. She is also active with several organizations and boards as well as volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Foundation, and Go Red for Women.

Media Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
