News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
White Collar, Back Pumps Summer Book Tour with Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
About White Collar, Black Pumps
White Collar, Black Pumps is a novel that follows two women who discover several challenges and barriers throughout their careers. Dr. London Royster is the CEO of a top advertising agency. She struggles with accepting her failed career in corporate America and failed relationships, which continues to follow her. Shelley McGrady, who is Dr. Royster's best friend attempts to balance her marriage, career as a defense attorney, and her efforts to make partner at her firm. With barriers from workplace discrimination, to being the "token" woman; White Collar, Black Pumps will demonstrate how women can beat all odds and break barriers.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
To order your copy of White Collar, Black Pumps, visit http://www.sheriarowe.com/
About Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe is a college professor, president of DRowe Enterprise, and author. Rowe is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina and currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. She received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Masters of Information Science, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. Upon completion of her Doctorate, Rowe began focusing on her career and other business ventures.
While staying busy as an entrepreneur, educator, and author, Dr. Rowe always make time for her community and her continued initiatives for women in business. Being an advocate for women in business, Dr. Rowe is the "mastermind"
Media Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse