New Fantasy Short Story on Amazon Getting Great Reviews
The Mourner by Meridith Montague: A Story about Death and Hope
Here is what one reader had to say:
"Although short, this well-written and engrossing tale is deep, emotional, and it causes us to think.
A 47-year-old woman, a wife and mother, dies after being told she has but six months to live. In a few word, Meridith Montague captures her feelings and those of her family and friends perfectly, the support given her, the goodbyes, the planning for death, and dying itself." Amazon Top Reviewer Israel Drazin
Another take from an independent blogger, "It's really beautiful. The author painted a very clear picture of very real people and a very real situation." MH
A take on the story, just appearing in Amazon states, "Spoiler Alert! Don't read the other reviews before reading "The Mourner". Believe the 5 stars and plunge ahead; you will be rewarded.
This is a short, short story containing witty observations of its subject. Notice I'm not giving anything away here. Why? There is a moment in the story of cognition, Aha, oh wow, that you'll want to experience and ride that wave until the final words. Enough said, Enjoy!" Steve
Published by Old Town Publishing and available on Amazon at 99 cents.
Click here: http://amzn.to/
Contact
Old Town Publishing
Pasadena, CA
***@aol.com
