Industry News





Beacon Publising Group Releases "Island In The Mist" Written By Author C.G. Mosley

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Island In The Mist" written by author C.G. Mosley and narrated by Lisa Stroh in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Island In The Mist" By C.G. Mosley
NEW YORK - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Island In The Mist" written by author C.G. Mosley and narrated by Lisa Stroh in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

Millionaire Angus Wedgeworth makes a startling discovery on a tiny island in the heart of the Bermuda Triangle! However, there is a slight problem...the island is inhabited by savage dinosaurs. Angus assembles a team to accompany him to the island but keeps the details to himself. After tricking a paleontologist and his girlfriend into joining them on the expedition, things begin to spiral wildly out of control. The secret hidden on the The Island in the Mist has kept the prehistoric beasts from extinction. Man will not be able to claim it without a fight!

Download your copy of "Island In The Mist" written by C.G. Mosley and narrated by Lisa Stroh in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/The-Island-in-the-Mist-Audiobook/B072PXBNQ9?qid=1496333874&sr=1-4

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
