Treat Dad to a Delicious Father's Day Dinner All Day at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Oak Brook
Celebrate your favorite grill master this Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017 by giving him a break from the grill and treating him to a perfectly Rare and Well Done dinner, served all day at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille.
The special Father's Day menu consists of a three-course menu: choice of salad, Perry's Famous Pork Chop and the Dessert Trio, making it the perfect meal for spoiling Dad.
To start, choose between Perry's fantastic salads. Savory or sweet and packed with flavor, these salads are sure to please even the most carnivorous dads. Salads include the Wedge Salad, Spinach & Warm Bacon Vinaigrette Salad, Caesar Salad, Butcher's Chop Salad with Perry's famous homemade Italian dressing, Kale Salad with Jalapeño Mint Vinaigrette or the Field Green, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad.
Move onto the main course and star of the meal, Perry's Famous Pork Chop. A mouth-watering prime pork chop measuring seven fingers high as an ode to the measuring system used by butchers back in the day, the pork chop is sourced from Midwestern farms and butchered in house from the pork loin. Once cut, it's rubbed with proprietary seasoning, cured and roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood for up to six hours until it is sweet, smoky and sizzling. Upon order, the chop is glazed, caramelized, topped with Perry's signature herb-garlic butter and carved tableside. The pork chop is plated as three portions: the "eyelash" (the most marbled, tender, melt-in-your-
Finish on a sweet note with Perry's Dessert Trio featuring three of Perry's finest sweets: Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée topped with a fresh raspberry, Praline Cheesecake and Perry's Chocolate Crunch, crunchy milk chocolate covered with a dark chocolate ganache, served with homemade whipped cream, toffee and peanut brittle.
Make Father's Day reservations at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Oak Brook by calling (630) 571-1808.
About Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done experience, Perry's currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. A new Perry's Steakhouse will be opening in Grapevine, Texas late 2017. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit http://www.perryssteakhouse.com/
