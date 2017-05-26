 
News By Tag
* Best Home Services
* New Jobs
* Fort Myers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Best Home Services sees tremendous growth and expansion in 2017

Family-owned company pledges to create 80 new jobs this year
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Best Home Services
* New Jobs
* Fort Myers

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As Southwest Florida continues to grow so does one of the most recognized family owned businesses in the community, Best Home Services.  A new sign, new call center, and a new location are just a few of the highlights for the company thus far in 2017.

Headquartered in Naples, Best Homes Services recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Sarasota location. With this additional facility the company has been able to expand its service area to Manatee and Sarasota counties.  The company now serves the west coast of Florida from Bradenton south to Marco Island.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 10, a full-sized replica of the iconic Best Home Services van was hoisted to its permanent position 20 feet above U.S. 41 in Fort Myers to mark the location of the company's new call center. The 15,000-square-foot facility at 16090 S. Tamiami Trail is expected to open in August and will house about 60 employees, representing a continuing expansion of Southwest Florida's leading air conditioning, electrical and plumbing company.

The eye-catching sign, measuring the full width of a Ford Transit commercial van similar to many in the Best Home Services fleet of 108 vehicles, features working LED headlights and illumination of the Best Home Services superhero-inspired logo on each side of the van, which will face north- and south-bound traffic.

Not only has the company seen plenty of growth this year, but recently, Governor Scott presented co-owners Chadd and Keegan Hodges with the Business Ambassador Award in honor of their job creation and expansion. The brothers, who took the business over in 2009 from their parents, Perry and Marilyn, pledged to create 80 new jobs in 2017.

The company currently employs close to 150 people and is recognized for a work culture that encourages customer service excellence, continuing professional development, workplace satisfaction and community service. An employment application and description of many attractive benefits are available at www.getbest.com/careers.

About Best Home Services

Best Home Services is a full service, family-owned residential heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing company, which has been operating in southwest Florida since 1980. The award-winning company employs about 150 technicians and other associates at its 40,000-square-foot headquarters in Naples, with additional offices in Fort Myers and Sarasota. Best is an Angie's List "Super Service Award" recipient and is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at www.getbest.com.

Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:Conric PR & Marketing
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Best Home Services, New Jobs, Fort Myers
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share