Best Home Services sees tremendous growth and expansion in 2017
Family-owned company pledges to create 80 new jobs this year
Headquartered in Naples, Best Homes Services recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Sarasota location. With this additional facility the company has been able to expand its service area to Manatee and Sarasota counties. The company now serves the west coast of Florida from Bradenton south to Marco Island.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 10, a full-sized replica of the iconic Best Home Services van was hoisted to its permanent position 20 feet above U.S. 41 in Fort Myers to mark the location of the company's new call center. The 15,000-square-
The eye-catching sign, measuring the full width of a Ford Transit commercial van similar to many in the Best Home Services fleet of 108 vehicles, features working LED headlights and illumination of the Best Home Services superhero-inspired logo on each side of the van, which will face north- and south-bound traffic.
Not only has the company seen plenty of growth this year, but recently, Governor Scott presented co-owners Chadd and Keegan Hodges with the Business Ambassador Award in honor of their job creation and expansion. The brothers, who took the business over in 2009 from their parents, Perry and Marilyn, pledged to create 80 new jobs in 2017.
The company currently employs close to 150 people and is recognized for a work culture that encourages customer service excellence, continuing professional development, workplace satisfaction and community service. An employment application and description of many attractive benefits are available at www.getbest.com/
About Best Home Services
Best Home Services is a full service, family-owned residential heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing company, which has been operating in southwest Florida since 1980. The award-winning company employs about 150 technicians and other associates at its 40,000-square-
